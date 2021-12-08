Accor Stadiums Australia

Originally built to host more than 110,000 spectators, a reconfiguration of the Stadium in 2003 reduced capacity to 83,500 but also gave the Stadium the ability to host six professional sporting codes over the past 21 years – Rugby League, Rugby Union, Football, AFL, American Football and Cricket.

Accor Stadium Australia has seen some of Australia's most memorable sporting moments, not least during its original incarnation as the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games main stadium. It was, at the time, the biggest stadium the Games had ever seen.

After Sydney 2000, the venue was reconfigured for football, with Australian Football first played there in May 2002, when Sydney Swans took on Essendon.

The stadium holds the record for the biggest Australian Football crowd outside of Victoria, set in August 2003 when Sydney played Collingwood in front of 72,393.

Capacity: 83,500

Address: Edwin Flack Ave, Sydney Olympic Park NSW 2127

Ticket agent: Ticketek

Getting there

Trains

CityRail operates direct services to Olympic Park Station for convenient transportation to the stadium. Visit the CityRail website for full timetables.

Bus

Sydney Buses operate services to and from Sydney Olympic Park for easy access to the venue. Visit Sydney Buses for more detailed information.

For more information visit Stadium Australia.