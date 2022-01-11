Deakin University

Deakin University sports precinct supports the activities of a wide range of users, from elite athletes like the Geelong Cats AFL and AFLW teams to student-based clubs like the Deakin Ducks Soccer Club.

Capacity: 10,000

Address: 75 Pigdons Rd, Warun Ponds VIC 3216

Ground dimensions: 157m x 130m

Getting there

Car

Approximate 1 hour and 20 minute drive from Melbourne CBD via the M1

Public Transport

The ground is an approximate 2 minute walk from the Ficinia Mews/Pigdons Road bus stop .