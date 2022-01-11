Deakin University
Deakin University sports precinct supports the activities of a wide range of users, from elite athletes like the Geelong Cats AFL and AFLW teams to student-based clubs like the Deakin Ducks Soccer Club.
Capacity: 10,000
Address: 75 Pigdons Rd, Warun Ponds VIC 3216
Ground dimensions: 157m x 130m
Getting there
Car
Approximate 1 hour and 20 minute drive from Melbourne CBD via the M1
Public Transport
The ground is an approximate 2 minute walk from the Ficinia Mews/Pigdons Road bus stop .