ETU Stadium

North Port Oval, also known as Port Melbourne Cricket Ground and ETU Stadium, is located in the Melbourne suburb of Port Melbourne and plays host to both Australian rules football and cricket.

North Port Oval is one of the foremost grounds for the Victorian Football League, usually hosting multiple finals games each season.

Capacity: 10,000

Address: 541 Williamstown Road Port Melbourne vic 3207

Ground dimensions: 150 m × 125 m

Getting there

Car

North Port Oval is an approximately 15 minute drive from the Melbourne CBD via State Route 30

Public transport

There is frequent public transport running from Melbourne's CBD to North Port Oval. Taking a bus or train should take between 20-25 minutes