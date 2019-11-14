The old Carrara Stadium, originally opened in 1987 as home of the Brisbane Bears, was completely redeveloped and re-opened as Metricon Stadium in 2011 as the home ground of AFL expansion club Gold Coast SUNS. The stadium features a seating capacity of 22,500 and first-class corporate facilities.

Capacity: 22,500

Address: Nerang-Broadbeach Road, Carrara, QLD 4211

Ground dimensions: 160m x 134m

Ticket agent: Ticketek (Phone 13 28 49)

Getting there

Public Transport

Passengers in possession of a valid event ticket will travel free with TransLink to and from the event on scheduled Surfside bus, Queensland Rail and G:link services. Fans can catch regular Queensland Rail train services from any station on the Gold Coast line to Nerang station and then board an event shuttle bus to Metricon Stadium from the eastern side of Nerang station or walk to the stadium (approx. 2.4kms). Metricon Stadium offers patrons a Park ‘n’ Ride facility on Boowaggan Road, Merrimac, with limited parking available. Fans can also catch any regular Surfside bus or G:link tram service to Broadbeach South Station then board an event shuttle bus to Metricon Stadium.

Car Parking

There is no public parking available at Metricon Stadium on event days, and parking restrictions are enforced in the areas surrounding Metricon Stadium. Valid parking permits are required to access Metricon Stadium’s car parks, without these permits vehicles will be refused entry. Permits are not available for purchase by the public.

Taxis

For major events a designated taxi rank will operate in front of the Gold Coast Sport and Leisure Centre. The closest stadium entry/exit point for the taxi rank is Gate 3. Taxis will be permitted to drop off and pick up passengers at this location only. Taxis cannot be booked from this location.