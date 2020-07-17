Henson Park

Field manual

Address: 22 Centennial St, Marrickville NSW 2204

Capacity: 30,000

Getting there

Car

Parking is available in adjoining streets to Henson Park, as well as inside the ground parking available for a fee.

Public Transport

The nearest train stations are Petersham, Marrickville and Sydenham (shortest route), each a 15-20 min walk to Henson Park. Buses run from Marrickville (423), Newtown (423, 426, 428, M30), Petersham (412), Dulwich Hill (412) and Sydenham (M30) stations that drop you off even closer to the ground if you don't fancy the walk.