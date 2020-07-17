Henson Park
Field manual
Address: 22 Centennial St, Marrickville NSW 2204
Capacity: 30,000
Getting there
Car
Parking is available in adjoining streets to Henson Park, as well as inside the ground parking available for a fee.
Public Transport
The nearest train stations are Petersham, Marrickville and Sydenham (shortest route), each a 15-20 min walk to Henson Park. Buses run from Marrickville (423), Newtown (423, 426, 428, M30), Petersham (412), Dulwich Hill (412) and Sydenham (M30) stations that drop you off even closer to the ground if you don't fancy the walk.