The Hangar

The Hangar is the high-performance training facility and headquarters of professional Australian rules football club The Essendon Bombers.

It is located in the north-west Melbourne suburb of Melbourne Airport and was opened in 2013.

Capacity: 2,000

Address: 275 Melrose Dr, Melbourne Airport VIC 3045

Getting there

Car

Approximate 30 minute drive from Melbourne CBD via the M2.

Train

Approximate 32 minute train journey from Melbourne Central to Broadmeadows. Approximate 12 minute bus journey from Broadmeadows station to Lackenheath Drive.