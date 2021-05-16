Tramway Oval Sydney

Tramway Oval, also known as Lakeside Oval is located near Allianz Stadium and the SCG, so there’s plenty of parking available nearby, including 2,000 paid spaces in the Wilson Parking building.

The Entertainment Quarter is also within easy reach, offering you and your team a range of choices for post-match food and drinks.

Address: 1 Moore Park Road, Moore Park NSW

Getting There

Parking

Moore Park: here are a range of parking options for visitors to Moore Park's sports fields, Entertainment Precinct, the Royal Hall of Industries and the Hordern Pavilion. Access and parking options may change due to event levels within the precinct.

Driver Avenue: Driver Ave provides day to day metred parking, except for major event days.