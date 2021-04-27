WACA

Home to the Western Australian Cricket Association, the WACA plays host to both domestic and international cricket as well and previously was home to Australian Football, Rugby League, Rugby Union & Football. Although it is now primarily used only as a cricket ground, the WACA hosted all night AFL games held in Perth until lighting was installed at Subiaco Oval. Since the opening of Optus Stadium in 2018, all major cricket events including internationals and Perth Scorchers BBL matches have moved to the new 60,000-seat stadium.

Capacity: 20,000

Address: WACA Ground, Nelson Cres, East Perth WA 6004