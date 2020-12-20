New Choice Homes Park

East Fremantle Oval (commercially known as New Choice Homes Park) is home of the East Fremantle Football Club and is located in the Club's heartland of suburban East Fremantle.

The ground features two grandstands, the member's WJ Truscott Pavilion and the WG Cowan stand which is available for the public. The rest of the oval is surrounded by a grass hill with a "shed" style cover behind the hills at both goal ends.

Field manual

Address: Cnr Moss & Marmion Streets, East Fremantle WA 6158

Capacity: 15,000