Reid Oval Warrnambool

Field manual

Address: 42 Cramer St, Warrnambool VIC 3280

Capacity: 5,000

Reid Oval is Warrnambool's premier outdoor sports facility, hosting Australian football and cricket.

Getting There

Car

From the Melbourne CBD, Reid Oval is an approximate 3hr 15 minute car journey via the M1 and Hamilton Highway.

Public Transport

Reid Oval is an approximate 4 hour public transport journey from Melbourne CBD, with the quickest route taking the train to Warrnambool Railway Station.