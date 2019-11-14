GMHBA Stadium or Kardinia Park as it was originally known has been the home of the Geelong Cats since it was built in 1941. The stadium has been redeveloped in various stages to become one of the best regional stadiums in Australia.

Capacity: 36,000

Address: LaTrobe Terrace, Geelong VIC 3220

Ground dimensions: 170m x 115m

Ticket agent: Ticketmaster (Phone 136 100)

Getting there

Public Transport

Geelong is approximately one hour from Melbourne’s Southern Cross Station, with Geelong Railway Station situated 1.8 kilometres to the north of the stadium and South Geelong Station located 450 metres to the east. There are a number of bus stops located around Kardinia Park.

Car Parking

Public car parking is available at GMHBA Stadium and the surrounding Kardinia Park. On AFL match days car parking at GMHBA Stadium is limited. Please note, some car parks are closed in inclement weather. Limited parking is also available in the surrounding streets – please note Council Restrictions are enforced.

Event Day Traffic Restrictions

For the safety of patrons, there are temporary road closures on Moorabool Street for AFL match days.

Taxis

There are currently no formal taxi ranks located in Kardinia Park, however taxis can be booked at any time by phoning 131 008.

Cycling

Bicycles are not permitted inside GMHBA Stadium or on the surrounding football ovals, however we do encourage this mode of transport using the paths provided. There are currently bike racks located out the front of the Kardinia Pool (Park Crescent) and the front of Sports House (Moorabool Street) with a vision to increase the number of racks in the near future.