As the home venue for SANFL football club the Glenelg Tigers and the Glenelg Cricket Club, Glenelg Oval was first opened in 1920 and has hosted multiple memorable football and cricket matches over the last century. Glenelg Oval has had a number of commercial names including Challenge Recruitment Oval from 2007, Gliderol Stadium from 2008, and now ACH Group Stadium since 2019.

Capacity: 14,000

Address: Cnr Brighton Rd & Rugless Tce, Glenelg East SA 5045

Ground dimensions: 160m x 115m