Located in the Adelaide Suburb of Prospect, Prospect Oval plays host to SANFL side the North Adelaide Roosters. After being opened in 1898, the ground record attendance was set in Round 5 of the 1958 SANFL season when 19,137 fans saw defending SANFL premiers Port Adelaide defeat North Adelaide.

Capacity: 15,000

Address: Unit 3/1 Menzies Cres, Prospect SA 5082

Ground dimensions: 170m x 120m