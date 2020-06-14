VAILO Community Centre

VAILO Community Centre is located at Sydney Olympic Park and is used as the training base for the Greater Western Sydney GIANTS. The venue was opened in 2013 and named after one of the founders of Australian Football, Tom Willis.

Capacity: 200 (standing only)

Address: VAILO Community Centre - 1 Olympic Boulevard, Sydney Olympic Park NSW 2127

Ground dimensions: 160m x 122m

Getting There

Car

The nearest car park to VAILO Community Centre is P3 Secure Parking, there is no available parking on site.

Public transport

The nearest station to VAILO Community Centre is Sydney Olympic Park station, which is approximately a 10-15 walk from the ground.