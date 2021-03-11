Cazalys Stadium, formerly known as Bundaberg Rum Stadium, is AFL Cairns’ sports stadium located at AFL Cairns HQ, Westcourt Cairns. It is named after the former VFL legend Roy Cazaly.

The stadium is the largest oval stadium in Cairns, is owned by AFL Cairns and is used by AFL Cairns, Queensland Cricket Association and Queensland Rugby League. It features a main grandstand relocated from the Brisbane Cricket Ground in the late 1990s.

Capacity: 13,500

Address: 344 Mulgrave Road, Westcourt, Cairns, Queensland

Ground dimensions: 165x135m

Ticket agent: Ticketek