TIO Traeger Park Oval, known as the jewel in the centre is the premier playing field in Alice Springs. The ground hosts one AFL fixture each season and facilities include a 220-seat grandstand, corporate and media boxes and lighting to allow for night matches.

Capacity: 7,164

Address: Speed Street, The Gap NT 0871

Ground dimensions: 175m x 135m

Ticket agent: TBC

Getting there

Alice Springs Public Buses operates the 300 and 301 service along Gap Road with stops at TIO Traeger Park. For information, including route details and timetables, visit the Northern Territory Department of Transport.