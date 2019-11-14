Mars Stadium (formerly Eureka Stadium), is the premier outdoor stadium located in the Ballarat Showgrounds at Wendouree. The ground was redeveloped in 2016 and now hosts two Western Bulldogs home games during the AFL season.

Capacity: 11,000

Address: 725 Creswick Road, Wendouree, VIC 3350

Ticket agent: Ticketmaster (Phone 136 100)

Getting there

Public Transport

Free shuttles bus services depart from Ballarat Railway Station Bus Terminal on game day, running on a continuous loop to Mars Stadium.

Car Parking

Drivers are urged to utilise the hundreds of parking spaces available at C.E Brown Reserve and surrounding ovals. These parking spaces can be accessed from Dowling Street. Patrons will have access to gates 1, 2 and 3 via a short walk. Accessible parking will be available at the North Ballarat Sports Club which can be accessed via Creswick Road. Angled parking will be available in Norman Street, and limited parking will also be available at the Ballarat Showgrounds (access via Creswick Road). Footy-goers are also encouraged to take advantage of the car parks available at Midlands Golf Club in Heinz Lane and catch the free shuttle bus to Mars Stadium.

Event Day Traffic Restrictions

While Creswick Road will remain open to traffic, patrons will not have access to parking along this stretch of road between Howitt and Norman Streets on game day.

Taxis

Taxis are available in Creswick Road.