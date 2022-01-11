Casey Fields
Casey Fields is a $30 million, 70 hectare multi-sports complex located in the south-east of Melbourne.
The complex hosts training and AFLW home games for the Melbourne Football Club and is the home ground of the Casey Demons (VFL).
The largest crowd at Casey Fields was recorded during a 2007 AFL Pre-Season match between Hawthorn and Essendon, where 10,099 fans watched the match.
Capacity: 9,000
Address: 160 Berwick-Cranbourne Road, Cranbourne East VIC 3977
Ground dimensions: 175m x 145m
Ticket agent: Ticketmaster
Getting there
Car
Parking is available on site.
Train
5km from Cranbourne Station.
Bus
Catch the 798 Bus, 9 minutes from Cranbourne Station to Casey Fields.