Casey Fields

Casey Fields is a $30 million, 70 hectare multi-sports complex located in the south-east of Melbourne.

The complex hosts training and AFLW home games for the Melbourne Football Club and is the home ground of the Casey Demons (VFL).

The largest crowd at Casey Fields was recorded during a 2007 AFL Pre-Season match between Hawthorn and Essendon, where 10,099 fans watched the match.

Capacity: 9,000

Address: 160 Berwick-Cranbourne Road, Cranbourne East VIC 3977

Ground dimensions: 175m x 145m

Ticket agent: Ticketmaster

Getting there

Car

Parking is available on site.

Train

5km from Cranbourne Station.

Bus

Catch the 798 Bus, 9 minutes from Cranbourne Station to Casey Fields.