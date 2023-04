Port Adelaide's training home is Alberton Oval at Alberton. The ground is home to the Allan Scott Power Headquarters – the Power’s state of the art administration and training centre. It also is where the club’s merchandise shop (The Power Gear Shop) and licenced club (The Port Club) are. Alberton Oval is on Brougham Place at Alberton.

Capacity: 11,000

Address: Cnr Brougham Place & Queen Stree, Alberton, SA 5014

Ground dimensions: 170m x 130m