Ikon Park

Princes Park, officially known as Ikon Park, is the traditional home of the Carlton Football Club and was the last suburban ground to be used in the AFL. The record crowd was 62,986 during the 1945 Grand Final. *Disabled access through Gate 5.

Capacity: 22,000

Address: Royal Parade, Carlton North VIC 3054





Getting there

Car

There is limited on street car parking available around Princes Park. Free 2 hour and meter parking in surrounding areas, please check street signage.

Melbourne Zoo Parking: $2 for 5 hours. Managed by Zoo staff, monitored by city of Melbourne parking officers.

Public Transport

Public transport is the quickest and easiest way to get to and from the game. Trains, trams and buses operate frequently, dropping you right at the door.

Tram

No. 19 Tram (City-North Coburg) runs from the city to Royal Parade Walker Street / Stop 16, then 3 minutes walk to Ikon Park.