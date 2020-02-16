Victoria University Whitten Oval

Whitten Oval was the Bulldogs' home for generations and remains the squad's training base and administrative headquarters. During its days as an official AFL venue, the Whitten Oval held around 25,000 but has since been redeveloped with capacity now estimated at around 14,000.

The redevelopment of the park was completed in 2011, which included a brand new grandstand, change room and administrative building.

Capacity: 14,000

Address: 417 Barkly Street, Footscray VIC 3011

Getting there

Train

Whitten Oval is a short stroll from West Footscray station - on the Sydneham/Watergardens line.

Tram

By tram from the city, catch the #57 West Maribyrnong service. The #57 links at Maribyrnong Road with the #82, which passes within a block of the ground.

Bus

Routes: 409; Yarraville – Footscray, 410; Sunshine – Footscray, 411; Laverton Railway Station - Altona Meadows – Altona – Footscray (via Millers Road), 412; Altona Meadows – Altona – Footscray (via Mills Street), 414; Laverton South – Laverton - Footscray.