Fremantle Oval

Fremantle Oval is home to South Fremantle Football Club, who shares its grounds with the Fremantle Dockers. With an impressive gymnasium, change rooms (including sauna) and medical rooms and function areas, Fremantle Oval is of the best facilities in the WAFL competition.

Fremantle Oval's record crowd was 23,109 during the 1979 WAFL - South Fremantle v East Fremantle.

Capacity: 17,500

Address: Parry Street, Fremantle WA 6160

Getting There

Car

Mid Term parking available at Queensgate car park has 850 car bays in the heart of the city.

Paid Parking available at Parry Street car parks approx. 150 spaces $4.40 per 2 hours.

Train

Catch the Fremantle line. Travel time 28 minutes from Perth.

Bus

Take Route 548 to South Terrace Fremantle Hospital (stop No. 10454).