Norwood Oval

Norwood Oval is a suburban oval in the western end of Norwood Adelaide and is home to the Norwood Football Club "The Redlegs". The Redlegs compete in the South Australian National Football League.

The oval has a capacity of 15,000 people, with grandstand seating for up to 3,900 and with the dimensions of 165m x 110m it make this the narrowest ground in use in the SANFL. It's record crowd was 20,280 during a 1971 SANFL match between Norwood and Port Adelaide.

The light towers were upgraded at Norwood Oval in 2010. The six light towers that had been in place since the 1950s were replaced with 4 light towers of television standard positioned at the 'corners' of the oval.

Address: 4 Woods Street, Norwood SA 5067

Capacity: 15,000

Ground dimensions: 165m x 110m

Getting there

Car

Limited venue park with approximately 50 parks available.

There is also unrestricted on street parking nearby.

Bus

Route H20 (14 mins), H22 (14 mins), H30 (14 mins).