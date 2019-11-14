Canberra's home of Australian Football and cricket has a close tie to Australia's home of AFL and cricket, the MCG. It is the Jack Fingleton Scoreboard, which was the original scoreboard at the MCG. The venue is the Canberra base of the GWS Giants who play several home games there each season. A number of upgrades have improved facilities at the ground over time and it now has a capacity of almost 15,000 and lights to cater for night matches.

Capacity: 14,849

Address: Manuka Circle, Griffith ACT 2603

Getting there

Public Transport

Free chartered buses will depart from both the City & Woden Bus Stations to Manuka Oval. The closest train station to the venue is Kingston, the terminus for CountryLink services from around the country.

Car Parking

General Parking is available at Kingston & Manuka Shopping Centres, Kingston Oval and surrounding streets. Please refer to the seating plan to see which entrance would be most convenient to gain access to your seats. The Eastern car park is for authorised or accreditation holders only.

Taxis

Taxis are permitted to drop-off patrons at either the East or Main gate drives but would recommend dropping off at the Manuka Shopping centre then use the pedestrian traffic lights to cross Canberra Avenue. Taxis are available at the conclusion of the event from the Manuka Oval Shopping Centre Taxi Rank

Cycling

There are a number of paths available for use for entry and departure from Manuka Oval. Please note that there is a bike rack outside both the East & Main gates but no bikes are permitted inside the venue. You must also provide your own lock and the venue takes no responsibility for your bikes security.