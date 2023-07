Field manual

Address: 89 Juliet St, South Mackay QLD 4740

Also known as Harrup Park, Great Barrier Reef Arena is one of Australia's largest regional sporting venues.

Getting there

Car

Located on the corner of Kippen Street and Juliet Street, parking can be found at Harrup Park Country club.

Public Transport

Bus

Bus 303 will take you to Dennis Street near Black Street which is a 5 minute walk from Great Barrier Reef Arena.