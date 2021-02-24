Blacktown International Sportspark

Before Blacktown International Sportspark became the home of sport in western Sydney, the area was known as Aquilina Reserve, a council sports field that was home to soccer and cricket along with Blacktown City Canine Centre.

In September 2000, the Blacktown Olympic Centre was home to the Olympic Baseball and Softball Competition with the Athletics Centre utilised as a training venue for elite athletes from around the globe.

On 22 August 2009 the AFL/Cricket centre was officially opened featuring ovals for AFL and Cricket, stadium, function facilities and Indoor Practice Centre for Cricket.

NAB Challenge has been a regular fixture at the Sportspark along with the Under 16 & Under 18 National Championship and in 2012 Blacktown International Sportspark hosted the GWS Giants and West Coast Eagles Blacktown City’s first ever premiership game.

The Sportspark also hosted the 2011 AFL international Cup and at a grass roots level, AFL continues to thrive at with Auskick Clinics, Junior AFL matches, School competition such as the IEC Cup, Paul Kelly Cup and Giants Cup and the State PSSA AFL Carnival.

Capacity: 10,000

Address: Eastern Road, Rooty Hill, NSW 2766

Getting there

Car

Blacktown International Sportspark is located on Eastern Road, Rooty Hill, just 10 minutes from the Blacktown CBD and 40 minutes from Sydney CBD.

Blacktown International Sportspark is easily accessible by the M2, M4 and M7 Motorway networks.

Public Transport

Blacktown International Sportspark is a 20 minute walk distance from both Rooty Hill Railway Station and Doonside Railway Station.