Arden Street Oval

North Melbourne Recreation Reserve - Arden Street has been the home of the North Melbourne Football Club for more than 125 years.

The ground started life as a cricket venue before the Hotham Football Club, as they were known then, moved there in 1882. The Town of Hotham reverted to the name of North Melbourne in 1887 and the football and cricket club followed the next year.

Capacity: 4,000

Address: 204-206 Arden St, North Melbourne VIC 3051

Ground dimensions: 159m x 130m

Ticket agent: Ticketmaster

Getting there

Car

Limited car parking is available at Arden Street Oval. Subject to availability.

Public Transport

Tram Take Tram 57 to the Arden Street stop and then it is a short walk to North Melbourne Recreation Reserve.