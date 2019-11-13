Formerly known as Bellerive Oval, the home of Tasmanian cricket has hosted AFL games since 2012 with North Melbourne playing some home matches at the venue. Blundstone Arena opened in 1914 and has been redeveloped in recent years with new grandstands and lighting to allow for night matches.

Capacity: 19,000

Address: Derwent St, Bellerive, Tasmania, 7018

Ground dimensions: 160m x 124m

Ticket agent: Ticketek (Phone 132 849)

Getting there

Public Transport

Free shuttle buses run to Blundstone Arena for AFL matches. The shuttle bus drop-off/pick-up area is located on Church Street near the Northern Gate. Buses 605, 613,615, 620 and 625 depart from Hobart and go via Rosny Park. All these routes go down Clarence St for easy access to Blundstone Arena. Additional cricket and AFL Metro services departing from Franklin Square via Regatta Grounds will run on match days.

Car Parking

There is limited parking available around Blundstone Arena on match days, so patrons planning on attending are encouraged to make use of the free transport available. If you must drive, then limited parking is available at South Street Reserve Bellerive (Free), Kangaroo Bay (Free), Regatta Grounds (Free), Bellerive Primary School ($5 per car).

Event Day Traffic Restrictions

Several streets nearby Blundstone Arena are closed to through traffic on AFL match days including Derwent Street, Church Street and Park Street.

Taxis

There is a taxi rank located in Douglas Street.

Cycling

Free, secure bike parking is available at the Northern Gate at Blundstone Arena for all AFL matches. This service allows you to leave your two-wheeled transport in safe hands while you enjoy the footy. The Clarence Foreshore Trail runs right past it the venue. At the bottom of Beach Street, a path connects the Foreshore Trail to the carpark. Just ride up Beach Street, turn left onto Church Street and head straight up towards the Northern Gate.