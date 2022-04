Fankhauser Reserve

Fankhauser Reserve is a multi-sports venue in Southport, a suburb in the Gold Coast. In 1987 the Southport Sharks Board of Directors submitted a proposal to the local council to build the ground. The submission was approved, with the ground opening in 1989. As part of their submission, and support in building the venue the Sharks were granted a 50 year lease for the venue.

Capacity: 8,000

Address: Cnr Musgrave and, Olsen Ave, Labrador QLD 4215