Trevor Barker Beach Oval

Home to the VFL side Sandringham Zebras, Trevor Barker Beach Oval features undercover seating for 500 spectators. Commercially known as Wilson Storage Trevor Barker Oval, the ground hosted its first AFLW games in 2022 due to the redevelopment of RSEA Park.

Capacity: 8,000

Address: Beach Road and Hampton Street, Sandringham VIC 3191

Getting there

Car

Trevor Barker Beach Oval is an approximate 40 minute car journey from Melbourne CBD via State Route 33.

Public Transport

Trevor Barker Beach Oval is an approximate 10 minute walk from Sandringham Station, which is located on the Sandingham line.