La Trobe University Sports Park

The La Trobe Sports Park is a major regional sporting asset for the local community, bringing national, state and local sports organisations to Melbourne’s north.

The Sports Park houses a state-of-the-art teaching and research facility, an elite performance space and world-class sporting facilities to support major sports events, regular grass-roots competitions and community recreation opportunities for up to 10,000 local community members per week.

Capacity: 2,250

Address: Plenty Rd and Kingsbury Dr, Bundoora VIC 3086





Getting there

Car

Approximate 36 minute drive from Melbourne CBD via Waterdale Road.

Bus

Approximate 1 hour bus ride via the 250 Bus from Melbourne Central.