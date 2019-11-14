The MCG is Australia’s largest and undoubtably most well-known sports venue. Boasting a capacity of over 100,000, the Melbourne venue hosts the Toyota AFL Grand Final and is home to several Melbourne AFL teams. The MCG hosted its first AFL grand final in 1902, with 35,000 people turning up to watch Collingwood beat Essendon.

Capacity: 100,024

Address: Yarra Park, Jolimont, VIC 3002

Ground dimensions: 160m x 141m

Ticket agent: Ticketek

Getting there

Visit https://mcg.org.au/getting-around/getting-around

COVIDSafe Measures

Visit https://mcg.org.au/getting-around/2-visitor-and-ticket-information/visiting-the-mcg-for-the-2021-afl-premiership-season