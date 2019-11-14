The MCG is Australia’s largest and undoubtably most well-known sports venue. Boasting a capacity of over 100,000, the Melbourne venue hosts the Toyota AFL Grand Final and is home to several Melbourne AFL teams. The MCG hosted its first AFL grand final in 1902, with 35,000 people turning up to watch Collingwood beat Essendon.
Capacity: 100,024
Address: Yarra Park, Jolimont, VIC 3002
Ground dimensions: 160m x 141m
Ticket agent: Ticketek
Getting there
Visit https://mcg.org.au/getting-around/getting-around
COVIDSafe Measures
Visit https://mcg.org.au/getting-around/2-visitor-and-ticket-information/visiting-the-mcg-for-the-2021-afl-premiership-season