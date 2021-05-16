MICHAEL Hurley's season is almost certainly over after Essendon moved the veteran defender to the inactive list on Monday.

Clubs have until Tuesday 5pm AEST to open up extra spots in Wednesday's NAB AFL Mid-Season Draft, with the Bombers' decision on Hurley giving them the option of two selections.

It came as Brisbane also moved Cameron Rayner to the inactive list on Monday to open up a pick in the draft.

The Bombers have shown interest in a pair of forwards overlooked in last year's NAB AFL Draft – Norwood's Jackson Callow and Murray Bushranger Cameron McLeod.

Hurley was struck down over summer with a serious hip infection and was reduced to crutches watching teammates in the early parts of the season.

He has since returned to the club and has been progressing well on light duties, albeit with an indefinite timeline around his return.

The move to the inactive list has been praised as yet another example of Hurley's selflessness at the Bombers.

By making placing Hurley inactive, it all but concedes the Bombers have put a line through his season. However, should 30-year-old make a rapid recovery, he would be able to be lifted to the 'active' list, but only if another player suffered a long-term injury.

Hurley holds a contract for 2022.

The Bombers added Alex Waterman and Kaine Baldwin in the Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP) and had one spot remaining for the mid-season draft at the time.

The Hurley decision sees them join Carlton, Collingwood, Gold Coast, Melbourne and North Melbourne with the choice of two selections on Wednesday night.

Hawthorn looms as an intriguing case on Tuesday with one spot currently open after Jon Patton's early retirement.

Despite Alastair Clarkson suggesting they'll only take one pick to the draft, rivals believe they'll open a second spot by placing James Sicily (ACL) or Seamus Mitchell (ankle) on the inactive list. It is expected to help the Hawks in their endeavours to secure Box Hill midfielder Jai Newcombe – the only player who nominated terms for the draft.

Geelong is currently without a selection but is weighing up making second-year midfielder Cooper Stephens inactive, while West Coast could do the same.

Fremantle has chosen not to partake in the draft despite having the option with long-term injuries.

Richmond last week opened up a spot by moving Ivan Soldo (ACL) to the inactive list and have former St Kilda and Collingwood midfielder Nathan Freeman on their radar.

Club selections as at Monday night

Adelaide: 1 selection

Brisbane: 1 selection

Carlton: 2 selections

Collingwood: 2 selections

Essendon: 2 selections

Fremantle: 0 selections

Geelong: 0 selections

Gold Coast: 2 selections

GWS: 1 selection

Hawthorn: 1 selection

Melbourne: 2 selections

North Melbourne: 2 selections

Port Adelaide: 1 selection

Richmond: 1 selection

St Kilda: 1 selection

Sydney: 1 selection

West Coast: 0 selections

Western Bulldogs: 0 selections