Electric Kozzy puts Suns in a spin

Latest AFL Videos
  1. 08:13

    Highlights: Gold Coast v Melbourne

    The Suns and Demons clash in round eight

    AFL
  2. 00:33

    Marvelous Ugle-Hagan snaps sparkler

    The Bulldogs make a quick response with this Jamarra Ugle-Hagan goal

    AFL
  3. 03:42

    Last two mins: Late miss sees Dees hold off brave Suns

    Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Gold Coast and Melbourne in round eight

    AFL
  4. 00:56

    Injury blow for Suns as Ballard gets stretchered off

    Charlie Ballard is stretchered off the field following this marking contest midway through the fourth term

    AFL
  5. 00:38

    Tempers flare after brutal Chol tackle

    Mabior Chol sparks a late second-term brawl after this high tackle on Jake Bowey

    AFL
  6. 08:17

    Highlights: Geelong v Adelaide

    The Cats and Crows clash in round eight

    AFL
  7. 00:37

    Stellar Rosas snap keeps Suns rolling

    Malcolm Rosas brings his Suns within single digits with this booming snap late in the second term

    AFL
  8. 00:51

    Chandler brushes off Suns for fun in magical finish

    Kade Chandler puts through this ripping goal just before the quarter-time siren

    AFL

Footy Feed
  • 06:52

    Footy Feed: Curious Freo call, 'Nick Daicos-like' Cat, Tigers axed

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich dissect the Round 8 teams

    AFL
  • 06:57

    Footy Feed: Dimma hits back, Danger's Tassie plan, TDK latest

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:59

    Footy Feed: Tassie footy's biggest day

    Sarah Olle with all the news from Hobart as the AFL announces Tasmania will become the 19th team in the AFL and AFLW competitions.

    AFL
  • 05:03

    Footy Feed: Tassie looms, Cats pair extend, Tiger's next move?

    Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 05:57

    Footy Feed: Tasmania, Hawthorn racism probe: Dillon's next focus

    Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 06:41

    Footy Feed: Carlton miracle, mixed Bomber fortunes, Bud's back

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich look at the Round 7 teams

    AFL
  • 05:39

    Footy Feed: Hawk's leadership lesson, star Crow in doubt

    Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 05:49

    Footy Feed: Bont's milestone, Freo's Fyfe plan

    Nat Edwards with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 10:45

    Footy Feed: GF re-match, Pies' dilemma, underrated key back

    Josh Gabelich and Nat Edwards preview all the round six action

    AFL
  • 05:58

    Footy Feed: Dee ready, Sloane's future, Flag Eagle to return

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 06:11

    Footy Feed: Anzac Day build-up, what's in store for Lobb

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:07

    Footy Feed: Swans' dilemma, Lion's lesson, Dockers' demand

    Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

    AFL

Match Highlights
  • 08:13

    Highlights: Gold Coast v Melbourne

    The Suns and Demons clash in round eight

    AFL
  • 08:17

    Highlights: Geelong v Adelaide

    The Cats and Crows clash in round eight

    AFL
  • 08:21

    Highlights: Richmond v West Coast

    The Tigers and Eagles clash in round eight

    AFL
  • 08:07

    Highlights: Carlton v Brisbane

    The Blues and Lions clash in round eight

    AFL
  • 08:35

    Highlights: Adelaide v Collingwood

    The Crows and Magpies clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 08:29

    Highlights: Richmond v Gold Coast

    The Tigers and Suns clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 08:06

    Highlights: Essendon v Geelong

    The Bombers and Cats clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 13:26

    Mini-Match: Brisbane v Fremantle

    Extended highlights of the Lions and Dockers clash in round seven

    AFL
  • 08:56

    Highlights: Melbourne v North Melbourne

    The Demons and Kangaroos clash in round seven

    AFL

Press Conferences
  • 04:12

    Full post-match, R8: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round eight's match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 11:47

    Full post-match, R8: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round eight's match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 07:23

    Full post-match, R8: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round eight's match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 08:12

    Full post-match, R8: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round eight's match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 05:48

    Full post-match, R8: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round eight's match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 12:15

    Full post-match, R8: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round eight's match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 08:51

    Full post-match, R8: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round eight's match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 08:26

    Full post-match, R7: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round seven's match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 06:33

    Full post-match, R7: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round seven's match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 08:24

    Full post-match, R7: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round seven's match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 10:42

    Full post-match, R7: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round seven's match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 12:01

    Full post-match, R7: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round seven's match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 11:29

    Full post-match, R7: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round seven's match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 14:21

    Full post-match, R7: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round seven's match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 06:19

    Full post-match, R7: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round seven's match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 10:28

    Full post-match, R7: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round seven's match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 08:34

    Full post-match, R7: Blues

    Watch Carlton's press conference after round seven's match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 07:13

    Full post-match, R7: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round seven's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL

Match Previews

  • 03:21

    Match Previews R8: GWS v Western Bulldogs

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Giants and the Bulldogs at Manuka Oval

    AFL
  • 03:18

    Match Previews R8: Fremantle v Hawthorn

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Dockers and the Hawks at Adelaide Oval.

    AFL
  • 03:21

    Match Previews R8: Gold Coast v Melbourne

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Suns and the Demons at Heritage Bank Stadium.

    AFL
  • 03:02

    Match Previews R8: Geelong v Adelaide

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Cats and the Crows at GMHBA Stadium.

    AFL
  • 03:01

    Match Previews R8: Richmond v West Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Tigers and the Eagles at the MCG.

    AFL
  • 03:20

    Match Previews R8: Carlton v Brisbane

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Blues and the Lions at Marvel Stadium.

    AFL
  • 03:32

    Match Previews R7: Adelaide v Collingwood

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Crows and the Magpies at Adelaide Oval.

    AFL
  • 03:20

    Match Previews R7: Richmond v Gold Coast

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Tigers and the Suns at Marvel Stadium.

    AFL

  • Match Previews R7: Essendon v Geelong

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bombers and the Cats at the MCG.

    AFL

The 10
  • 07:09

    The 10: Round seven's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an eventful round

    AFL
  • 05:44

    The 10: Round six's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the Anzac Appeal Round

    AFL
  • 07:33

    The 10: Round five's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the inaugural Gather Round

    AFL
  • 06:33

    The 10: Round four's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the Easter long weekend

    AFL
  • 07:14

    The 10: Round three's best moments

    Watch the best moments from a historic round of football

    AFL
  • 05:48

    The 10: Round two's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an eventful round of footy

    AFL
  • 06:11

    The 10: Round one's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the opening round

    AFL
  • 05:17

    The 10: Best moments of the 2021 AAMI Community Series

    Enjoy the standout plays and performances from the weekend's pre-season games

    AFL
  • 08:57

    The 10 best moments of the 2020 season

    Look back on the standout performances and plays from a remarkable season of football

    AFL
  • 07:51

    The 10: The best moments of the 2020 finals

    Watch all of greatest moments as an incredible season was capped off with an even better finals series

    AFL
  • 08:57

    The 10: Best moments of the 2020 season

    Watch the standout highlights from a home and away season like no other

    AFL
  • 05:58

    The 10: Round 18's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the final round of the home and away season

    AFL

Showreels
  • 01:22

    SANFL Showreel, R5: Goy Lok highlights

    Enjoy Goy Lok's standout SANFL performance for the Redlegs

  • 02:16

    SANFL Showreel, R5: Lachlan Hosie highlights

    Enjoy Lachlan Hosie's standout SANFL performance for the Tigers

  • 01:59

    VFL Showreel, R7: Sam Butler highlights

    Enjoy Sam Butler's standout VFL performance for the Hawks

  • 01:22

    VFL Showreel, R7: Max Gruzewski highlights

    Enjoy Max Gruzewski's standout VFL performance for the Giants

  • 01:12

    VFL Showreel, R7: Ben Brown highlights

    Enjoy Ben Brown's standout VFL performance for the Demons

  • 01:13

    VFL Showreel, R7: Hugo Hall-Kahan highlights

    Enjoy Hugo Hall-Kahan's standout VFL performance for the Swans

  • 01:15

    VFL Showreel, R7: Matthew Owies highlights

    Enjoy Matthew Owies' standout VFL performance for the Blues

  • 03:15

    WAFL top plays: The best of round four

    Enjoy the standout moments from the 2023 WAFL Season

  • 04:22

    VFL top plays: The best of round six

    Enjoy the standout moments from the 2023 Smithy's VFL Season

  • 01:54

    WAFL Showreel, R4: Bailey Rodgers highlights

    Enjoy Bailey Rodgers' standout WAFL performance for the Tigers

  • 01:41

    SANFL Showreel, R4: Thomas Scully highlights

    Enjoy Thomas Scully's standout SANFL performance for the Magpies

  • 01:18

    SANFL Showreel, R4: Corey Lyons highlights

    Enjoy Corey Lyons' standout SANFL performance for the Tigers

Match Replays
  • 2:08:39

    Match Replay: Carlton v Brisbane

    The Blues and Lions clash in round eight of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:18

    Match Replay: Adelaide v Collingwood

    The Crows and Magpies clash in round seven of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:00:20

    Match Replay: Richmond v Gold Coast

    The Tigers and Suns clash in round seven of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:15:16

    Match Replay: Essendon v Geelong

    The Bombers and Cats clash in round seven of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:11:54

    Match Replay: West Coast v Carlton

    The Eagles and Blues clash in round seven of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:14:15

    Match Replay: Melbourne v North Melbourne

    The Demons and Kangaroos clash in round seven of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:04:18

    Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn

    The Bulldogs and Hawks clash in round seven of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:14:48

    Match Replay: Sydney v GWS

    The Swans and Giants clash in round seven of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:08:54

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Fremantle

    The Lions and Dockers clash in round seven of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:01:50

    Match Replay: St Kilda v Port Adelaide

    The Saints and Power clash in round seven of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:26

    Match Replay: Collingwood v Essendon

    The Magpies and Bombers clash in round six of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:04:08

    Match Replay: Melbourne v Richmond

    The Demons and Tigers clash in round six of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

AFLW
  • 02:12

    Irish magic: Best plays of AFLW season seven

    Check out some highlights from a few of the AFLW's Irish stars during season seven of the NAB AFLW competition

    AFLW
  • 08:54

    Highlights: U18 WA v SA

    Check out the best plays from the AFL Girls National Championships between Western Australia and South Australia

    AFLW
  • 02:21

    Draft diaries: Meet comeback kid Lauren Young

    Draft prospect and West Adelaide midfielder Lauren Young talks about her football journey and comeback from a serious knee injury

    AFLW
  • 02:52

    Draft diaries: Meet pocket rocket Lila Keck

    Draft prospect and Bendigo Pioneers captain Lila Keck talks about her football journey and her dreams for the big stage

    AFLW
  • 46:12

    League Leaders: Lisa Lawry's unique path to the AFL

    Nicole Livingstone is joined by Lisa Lawry, General Manager of Umpiring at the AFL, to discuss her journey from Essendon supporter to working for the club, and her role at the AFL

    AFLW
  • 08:39

    Journey to the Summit: Crows coach proud in defeat

    Despite falling to Brisbane in the preliminary final, Matthew Clarke was prouder of his players than he was after their Grand Final glory seven months earlier. Watch the exclusive footage in Journey to the Summit

    AFLW
  • 09:25

    Buck starts here: How new coach 'blindsided' Blues

    New Carlton AFLW coach Mathew Buck speaks to Riley Beveridge after his appointment

    AFLW
  • 01:05

    O'Dea to remember: Highlights from veteran Blue's career

    Relive some of the best moments from the career of retired Carlton and Melbourne player, Elise O'Dea

    AFLW
  • 40:14

    League Leaders: How women's football led Laura Kane to the AFL

    Nicole Livingstone is joined by General Manager of Competition Management Laura Kane to discuss how she went from community footy to her role at the AFL

    AFLW
  • 02:31

    'A lot has changed': Unique path for Cats' No.1 choice

    The No.1 pick of the AFLW Season Eight Supplementary Draft, Erin Hoare, discusses her remarkable return

    AFLW
  • 29:12

    AFLW Season 8 Supplementary Draft

    Watch the full replay of the AFLW Season Eight Supplementary Draft

    AFLW
  • 00:46

    And the No.1 pick in the AFLW Supplementary Draft is

    Watch as Sarah Olle and Sarah Black announce the first pick of the AFLW Season Eight Supplementary Draft

    AFLW

Friday Knock Offs

  • 13:41

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Nicole Livingstone on a '$1m game', Olympics, W changes

    Nicole Livingstone joins Dylan Buckley to discuss AFLW player movement, Olympic moments and the big prize on offer from 2023

    AFL
  • 15:28

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Joel Selwood on life after footy, coaching, Cats' flag hopes

    Retired Geelong great Joel Selwood joins Dylan Buckley for a chat about life in retirement, the Cats in his absence, and whether he'll ever coach

    AFL
  • 16:09

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Mick Malthouse's Anzac Day lessons and advice for Brad Scott

    Mick Malthouse with Dylan Buckley on their Carlton days, what players should know about Anzac Day, and the toll coaching takes on mental health

    AFL
  • 15:24

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Abbey Holmes on AFLW, the ton, and legend's TV tips

    Abbey Holmes on her rise to AFL boundary riding, the Bruce McAvaney advice she lives by, and what's next on her agenda

    AFL
  • 14:04

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Shaun Hampson on Survivor, family pranks and his footy return

    Shaun Hampson joins Dylan Buckley to discuss Richmond, coaching AFLW, TV stardom, and scaring Megan Gale

    AFL
  • 15:27

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Max Gawn on injury, retirement fears, and fatherhood

    The Demons skipper joins Dylan Buckley to talk about his knee injury, a return date, sleep tips and cycling

    AFL
  • 15:41

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Scott Major on the Dogs, his dad and his 'footy DNA'

    The Heartbreak High star tells Dylan Buckley how he sneaked his love for the Bulldogs into his acting career

    AFL
  • 16:18

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Brodie Holland dances into his biggest test

    Ex-Docker, Pie and TV star tells Dylan Buckley about coaching the VFL's wooden spooners

    AFL

AFL Fantasy
  • 06:47

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round Eight

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:18

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R7 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round seven Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:55

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R8 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round eight

    AFL
  • 06:37

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round seven

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL

  • On the chopping block: The Traders' early R7 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round seven

    AFL
  • 01:18

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R6 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round six Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 05:56

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round six

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:21

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R5 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round five Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:45

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R6 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round six

    AFL
  • 06:02

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round five

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:53

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R4 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round four Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 02:51

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R5 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round five

    AFL

