01:00 Mins

Blues on the board as Owies delivers

Matt Owies kicks Carlton's first for the match with an important set shot

Latest AFL Videos
  1. 01:00

    Blues on the board as Owies delivers

    Matt Owies kicks Carlton's first for the match with an important set shot

    AFL
  2. 00:29

    Perkins pops up for opener after devastating Dons pressure

    Archie Perkins takes full advantage of some brilliant team intensity and nails the first goal of the game

    AFL
  3. 08:38

    Highlights: Hawthorn v Melbourne

    The Hawks and Demons clash in round nine

    AFL
  4. 00:52

    JJ makes the most of early Blues clanger

    Jason Johannisen connects with the set shot perfectly after a poor turnover from Carlton

    AFL
  5. 00:33

    Jumping Joe lights up Gabba early with super speccy

    Joe Daniher gets the Brisbane faithful off their seats with this stunning mark

    AFL
  6. 00:33

    Petracca scare as star Dee clutches foot

    Christian Petracca leaves the game limping after this contest late in the fourth term

    AFL
  7. 00:29

    Weddle swarmed after mega first major

    Josh Weddle puts through his first AFL goal with this exceptional passage of play making it three unanswered goals

    AFL
  8. 02:33

    Silky smooth Butters dominates in Power victory

    Zak Butters is once again the barometer behind Port Adelaide's goal fiesta, contributing with 32 disposals alongside some gutsy marks

    AFL

Footy Feed
  • 05:36

    Footy Feed: Dons' woes, Bevo's wildcard, Dee milestone

    Sarah Olle dissects the Round 9 teams

    AFL
  • 07:57

    Footy Feed: Clarko slams Hawks, Dimma's plea, Neale's mural

    Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:04

    Footy Feed: Dees fight back, Giants' Daicos plan, King call

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:29

    Footy Feed: Port to 'fly the flag', Hawks back Bud, Lion lessons

    Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 06:32

    Footy Feed: Dee challenge, Don's setback, Saints' relief

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 06:52

    Footy Feed: Curious Freo call, 'Nick Daicos-like' Cat, Tigers axed

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich dissect the Round 8 teams

    AFL
  • 06:57

    Footy Feed: Dimma hits back, Danger's Tassie plan, TDK latest

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 04:59

    Footy Feed: Tassie footy's biggest day

    Sarah Olle with all the news from Hobart as the AFL announces Tasmania will become the 19th team in the AFL and AFLW competitions.

    AFL
  • 05:03

    Footy Feed: Tassie looms, Cats pair extend, Tiger's next move?

    Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 05:57

    Footy Feed: Tasmania, Hawthorn racism probe: Dillon's next focus

    Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 06:41

    Footy Feed: Carlton miracle, mixed Bomber fortunes, Bud's back

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich look at the Round 7 teams

    AFL
  • 05:39

    Footy Feed: Hawk's leadership lesson, star Crow in doubt

    Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

    AFL

Match Highlights
  • 08:38

    Highlights: Hawthorn v Melbourne

    The Hawks and Demons clash in round nine

    AFL
  • 08:17

    Highlights: North Melbourne v Port Adelaide

    The Kangaroos and Power clash in round nine

    AFL
  • 08:16

    Highlights: Sydney v Fremantle

    The Swans and Dockers clash in round nine

    AFL
  • 08:16

    Highlights: West Coast v Gold Coast

    The Eagles and Suns clash in round nine

    AFL
  • 08:26

    Highlights: Richmond v Geelong

    The Tigers and Cats clash in round nine

    AFL
  • 08:31

    Highlights: North Melbourne v St Kilda

    The Kangaroos and Saints clash in round eight

    AFL
  • 08:21

    Highlights: Collingwood v Sydney

    The Magpies and Swans clash in round eight

    AFL
  • 08:17

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Essendon

    The Power and Bombers clash in round eight

    AFL
  • 08:09

    Highlights: Fremantle v Hawthorn

    The Dockers and Hawks clash in round eight

    AFL

Press Conferences
  • 09:25

    Full post-match, R9: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round nine's match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 05:13

    Full post-match, R9: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round nine's match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 08:43

    Full post-match, R9: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round nine's match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 04:23

    Full post-match, R9: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round nine's match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 08:00

    Full post-match, R9: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round nine's match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 10:48

    Full post-match, R9: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after round nine's match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 10:27

    Full post-match, R9: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round nine's match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 09:38

    Full post-match, R9: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round nine's match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 10:36

    Full post-match, R9: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round nine's match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 06:56

    Full post-match, R9: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round nine's match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 11:38

    Full post-match, R8: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round eight's match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 06:16

    Full post-match, R8: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round eight's match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 06:24

    Full post-match, R8: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round eight's match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 09:46

    Full post-match, R8: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round eight's match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 07:31

    Full post-match, R8: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round eight's match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 07:57

    Full post-match, R8: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round eight's match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 14:45

    Full post-match, R8: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round eight's match against GWS

    AFL
  • 13:24

    Full post-match, R8: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round eight's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL

Match Previews

  • 03:11

    Match Previews R9: Sydney v Fremantle

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Swans and Dockers at the SCG

    AFL
  • 03:24

    Match Previews R9: Brisbane v Essendon

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Lions and Bombers at the Gabba

    AFL
  • 03:27

    Match Previews R9: Hawthorn v Melbourne

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Hawks and Demons at the MCG

    AFL
  • 03:29

    Match Previews R9: North Melbourne v Port Adelaide

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Kangaroos and Power at Blundstone Arena

    AFL
  • 03:56

    Match Previews R9: Richmond v Geelong

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Tigers and Cats at the MCG

    AFL
  • 03:38

    Match Previews R9: Carlton v Western Bulldogs

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Blues and Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium

    AFL
  • 02:33

    Match Previews R8: Collingwood v Sydney

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Magpies and the Swans at the MCG.

    AFL
  • 02:43

    Match Previews R8: North Melbourne v St Kilda

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Kangaroos and the Saints at Marvel Stadium.

    AFL
  • 02:58

    Match Previews R8: Port Adelaide v Essendon

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Power and the Bombers at Adelaide Oval.

    AFL

The 10
  • 06:23

    The 10: Round eight's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round

    AFL
  • 07:09

    The 10: Round seven's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an eventful round

    AFL
  • 05:44

    The 10: Round six's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the Anzac Appeal Round

    AFL
  • 07:33

    The 10: Round five's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the inaugural Gather Round

    AFL
  • 06:33

    The 10: Round four's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the Easter long weekend

    AFL
  • 07:14

    The 10: Round three's best moments

    Watch the best moments from a historic round of football

    AFL
  • 05:48

    The 10: Round two's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an eventful round of footy

    AFL
  • 06:11

    The 10: Round one's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the opening round

    AFL
  • 05:17

    The 10: Best moments of the 2021 AAMI Community Series

    Enjoy the standout plays and performances from the weekend's pre-season games

    AFL
  • 08:57

    The 10 best moments of the 2020 season

    Look back on the standout performances and plays from a remarkable season of football

    AFL
  • 07:51

    The 10: The best moments of the 2020 finals

    Watch all of greatest moments as an incredible season was capped off with an even better finals series

    AFL
  • 08:57

    The 10: Best moments of the 2020 season

    Watch the standout highlights from a home and away season like no other

    AFL

Showreels
  • 00:59

    WAFL Showreel, R6: Brendon Ah Chee highlights

    Enjoy Brendan Ah Chee's standout WAFL performance for the Bulldogs

  • 01:13

    WAFL Showreel, R6: Aaron Black highlights

    Enjoy Aaron Black's standout WAFL performance for the Falcons

  • 01:18

    WAFL Showreel, R6: Liam Henry highlights

    Enjoy Liam Henry's standout WAFL performance for the Thunder

  • 01:15

    WAFL Showreel, R6: Sam Sturt highlights

    Enjoy Sam Sturt's standout WAFL performance for the Thunder

  • 01:24

    WAFL Showreel, R6: Talon Delacey highlights

    Enjoy Talon Delacey's standout WAFL performance for the Tigers

  • 01:19

    VFL Showreel, R8: Tyson Young highlights

    Enjoy Tyson Young's standout VFL performance for the Lions

  • 03:18

    VFL Showreel, R8: Callum Coleman-Jones highlights

    Enjoy Callum Coleman-Jones' standout VFL performance for the Roos

  • 01:09

    VFL Showreel, R8: Chris Burgess highlights

    Enjoy Chris Burgess' standout VFL performance for the Suns

  • 01:09

    VFL Showreel, R8: Noah Cumberland highlights

    Enjoy Noah Cumberland's standout VFL performance for the Tigers

  • 01:32

    VFL Showreel, R8: Corey Ellison highlights

    Enjoy Corey Ellison'a standout VFL performance for the Seagulls

  • 01:17

    WAFL Showreel, R5: Blair Bell highlights

    Enjoy Blair Bell's standout WAFL performance for the Thunder

  • 01:13

    WAFL Showreel, R5: Sam Sturt highlights

    Enjoy Sam Sturt's standout WAFL performance for the Thunder

Match Replays
  • 2:07:00

    Match Replay: West Coast v Gold Coast

    The Eagles and Suns clash in round nine of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:05:30

    Match Replay: Richmond v Geelong

    The Tigers and Cats clash in round nine of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 1:52:21

    Match Replay: North Melbourne v St Kilda

    The Kangaroos and Saints clash in round eight of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:05:48

    Match Replay: Collingwood v Sydney

    The Magpies and Swans clash in round eight of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:06:15

    Match Replay: Port Adelaide v Essendon

    The Power and Bombers clash in round eight of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:04:00

    Match Replay: GWS v Western Bulldogs

    The Giants and Bulldogs clash in round eight of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:04:42

    Match Replay: Fremantle v Hawthorn

    The Dockers and Hawks clash in round eight of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:16:54

    Match Replay: Gold Coast v Melbourne

    The Suns and Demons clash in round eight of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:09:09

    Match Replay: Geelong v Adelaide

    The Cats and Crows clash in round eight of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:11:33

    Match Replay: Richmond v West Coast

    The Tigers and Eagles clash in round eight of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:08:39

    Match Replay: Carlton v Brisbane

    The Blues and Lions clash in round eight of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:18

    Match Replay: Adelaide v Collingwood

    The Crows and Magpies clash in round seven of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

AFLW
  • 02:12

    Irish magic: Best plays of AFLW season seven

    Check out some highlights from a few of the AFLW's Irish stars during season seven of the NAB AFLW competition

    AFLW
  • 08:54

    Highlights: U18 WA v SA

    Check out the best plays from the AFL Girls National Championships between Western Australia and South Australia

    AFLW
  • 02:21

    Draft diaries: Meet comeback kid Lauren Young

    Draft prospect and West Adelaide midfielder Lauren Young talks about her football journey and comeback from a serious knee injury

    AFLW
  • 02:52

    Draft diaries: Meet pocket rocket Lila Keck

    Draft prospect and Bendigo Pioneers captain Lila Keck talks about her football journey and her dreams for the big stage

    AFLW
  • 46:12

    League Leaders: Lisa Lawry's unique path to the AFL

    Nicole Livingstone is joined by Lisa Lawry, General Manager of Umpiring at the AFL, to discuss her journey from Essendon supporter to working for the club, and her role at the AFL

    AFLW
  • 08:39

    Journey to the Summit: Crows coach proud in defeat

    Despite falling to Brisbane in the preliminary final, Matthew Clarke was prouder of his players than he was after their Grand Final glory seven months earlier. Watch the exclusive footage in Journey to the Summit

    AFLW
  • 09:25

    Buck starts here: How new coach 'blindsided' Blues

    New Carlton AFLW coach Mathew Buck speaks to Riley Beveridge after his appointment

    AFLW
  • 01:05

    O'Dea to remember: Highlights from veteran Blue's career

    Relive some of the best moments from the career of retired Carlton and Melbourne player, Elise O'Dea

    AFLW
  • 40:14

    League Leaders: How women's football led Laura Kane to the AFL

    Nicole Livingstone is joined by General Manager of Competition Management Laura Kane to discuss how she went from community footy to her role at the AFL

    AFLW
  • 02:31

    'A lot has changed': Unique path for Cats' No.1 choice

    The No.1 pick of the AFLW Season Eight Supplementary Draft, Erin Hoare, discusses her remarkable return

    AFLW
  • 29:12

    AFLW Season 8 Supplementary Draft

    Watch the full replay of the AFLW Season Eight Supplementary Draft

    AFLW
  • 00:46

    And the No.1 pick in the AFLW Supplementary Draft is

    Watch as Sarah Olle and Sarah Black announce the first pick of the AFLW Season Eight Supplementary Draft

    AFLW

Friday Knock Offs

  • 15:34

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: How Ziebell's Clarko perception has changed, hopes for North

    Jack Ziebell reveals how he initially feared Alastair Clarkson, why his view has changed, and how this new North Melbourne era feels different

    AFL
  • 13:41

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Nicole Livingstone on a '$1m game', Olympics, W changes

    Nicole Livingstone joins Dylan Buckley to discuss AFLW player movement, Olympic moments and the big prize on offer from 2023

    AFL
  • 15:28

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Joel Selwood on life after footy, coaching, Cats' flag hopes

    Retired Geelong great Joel Selwood joins Dylan Buckley for a chat about life in retirement, the Cats in his absence, and whether he'll ever coach

    AFL
  • 16:09

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Mick Malthouse's Anzac Day lessons and advice for Brad Scott

    Mick Malthouse with Dylan Buckley on their Carlton days, what players should know about Anzac Day, and the toll coaching takes on mental health

    AFL
  • 15:24

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Abbey Holmes on AFLW, the ton, and legend's TV tips

    Abbey Holmes on her rise to AFL boundary riding, the Bruce McAvaney advice she lives by, and what's next on her agenda

    AFL
  • 14:04

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Shaun Hampson on Survivor, family pranks and his footy return

    Shaun Hampson joins Dylan Buckley to discuss Richmond, coaching AFLW, TV stardom, and scaring Megan Gale

    AFL
  • 15:27

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Max Gawn on injury, retirement fears, and fatherhood

    The Demons skipper joins Dylan Buckley to talk about his knee injury, a return date, sleep tips and cycling

    AFL
  • 15:41

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Scott Major on the Dogs, his dad and his 'footy DNA'

    The Heartbreak High star tells Dylan Buckley how he sneaked his love for the Bulldogs into his acting career

    AFL
  • 16:18

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Brodie Holland dances into his biggest test

    Ex-Docker, Pie and TV star tells Dylan Buckley about coaching the VFL's wooden spooners

    AFL

AFL Fantasy
  • 08:07

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round nine

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:22

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R8 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round eight Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:54

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R9 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round nine

    AFL
  • 06:47

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round Eight

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:18

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R7 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round seven Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:55

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R8 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round eight

    AFL
  • 06:37

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round seven

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL

  • On the chopping block: The Traders' early R7 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round seven

    AFL
  • 01:18

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R6 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round six Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 05:56

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round six

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:21

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R5 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round five Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:45

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R6 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round six

    AFL

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.