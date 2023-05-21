More from Telstra

Australia's best network.

Brought to you by

Sportsbet
01:48 Mins

Lewis leaves his mark with super six

Mitch Lewis feasts on the helpless Eagles with a powerful performance that included six goals

Watch Now

Latest AFL Videos
  1. 00:54

    Return of the King back in big way

    Max King has the perfect start in his comeback from injury with an early clunk and major

    AFL
  2. 00:33

    Johnson reaches superman heights to take epic mark

    Ash Johnson flexes his hops with this marvelous mark and goal

    AFL
  3. 08:09

    Highlights: Hawthorn v West Coast

    The Hawks and Eagles clash in round 10

    AFL
  4. 00:29

    Harry gets going with pinpoint drop punt

    All poise for Harry McKay as he polishes off an impressive mark with this major

    AFL
  5. 00:32

    Hill connects dazzling dribble gem

    Collingwood delivers the first strike as Bobby Hill hunts down the footy and produces this stunning goal

    AFL
  6. 01:09

    Lewis looms large with hat-trick in short time

    Mitch Lewis continues to wreak havoc with three goals in quick succession

    AFL
  7. 00:54

    Bend it like Brockman in candy-selling special

    Tyler Brockman skips past a host of Eagles before turning one to perfection

    AFL
  8. 00:39

    Sheed feeds Jones to set tone early

    Dom Sheed dishes off a great handball to Jamaine Jones who snares the opening goal in style

    AFL

Footy Feed
  • 06:56

    Footy Feed: Crows' curious move, Dogs axe defender, big Tiger returns

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich dissect the Round 10 teams

    AFL
  • 09:09

    Footy Feed: Clarko steps away, Tippa's future, Voss backs Harry

    Nat Edwards and the Footy Feed team with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:34

    Footy Feed: Parish's future, bed-ridden Buddy, Crow to miss

    Nat Edwards with all the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 07:09

    Footy Feed: Blues' rut reply, Dees' headache, SDNR launches

    Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 06:29

    Footy Feed: Swan's 'serious' setback, starring Saint, Pies' pre-game hype

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 05:36

    Footy Feed: Dons' woes, Bevo's wildcard, Dee milestone

    Sarah Olle dissects the Round 9 teams

    AFL
  • 07:57

    Footy Feed: Clarko slams Hawks, Dimma's plea, Neale's mural

    Nat Edwards and Sarah Olle with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:04

    Footy Feed: Dees fight back, Giants' Daicos plan, King call

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL
  • 05:29

    Footy Feed: Port to 'fly the flag', Hawks back Bud, Lion lessons

    Sarah Olle with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 06:32

    Footy Feed: Dee challenge, Don's setback, Saints' relief

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest footy news

    AFL
  • 06:52

    Footy Feed: Curious Freo call, 'Nick Daicos-like' Cat, Tigers axed

    Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich dissect the Round 8 teams

    AFL
  • 06:57

    Footy Feed: Dimma hits back, Danger's Tassie plan, TDK latest

    Nat Edwards with all the latest news

    AFL

Match Highlights
  • 08:09

    Highlights: Hawthorn v West Coast

    The Hawks and Eagles clash in round 10

    AFL
  • 08:48

    Highlights: Essendon v Richmond

    The Bombers and Tigers clash in round 10

    AFL
  • 08:25

    Highlights: Brisbane v Gold Coast

    The Lions and Suns clash in round 10

    AFL
  • 08:43

    Highlights: Walyalup v Geelong

    The Dockers and Cats clash in round 10

    AFL
  • 08:51

    Highlights: North Melbourne v Sydney

    The Kangaroos and Swans clash in round 10

    AFL
  • 08:15

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Adelaide

    The Bulldogs and Crows clash in round 10

    AFL
  • 08:45

    Highlights: Yartapuulti v Narrm

    The Power and Demons clash in round 10

    AFL
  • 08:20

    Highlights: Collingwood v GWS

    The Magpies and Giants clash in round nine

    AFL
  • 08:17

    Highlights: Adelaide v St Kilda

    The Crows and Saints clash in round nine

    AFL

Press Conferences
  • 09:41

    Full post-match, R10: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round ten's match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 04:46

    Full post-match, R10: Eagles

    Watch West Coast's press conference after round ten's match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 06:57

    Full post-match, R10: Tigers

    Watch Richmond's press conference after round ten's match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 08:35

    Full post-match, R10: Bombers

    Watch Essendon's press conference after round ten's match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 08:15

    Full post-match, R10: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round ten's match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 06:41

    Full post-match, R10: Lions

    Watch Brisbane's press conference after round ten's match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 13:04

    Full post-match, R10: Cats

    Watch Geelong's press conference after round ten's match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 11:12

    Full post-match, R10: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle's press conference after round ten's match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 05:39

    Full post-match, R10: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round ten's match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 04:32

    Full post-match, R10: Swans

    Watch Sydney's press conference after round ten's match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 07:58

    Full post-match, R10: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round ten's match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 06:05

    Full post-match, R10: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round ten's match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 05:30

    Full post-match, R10: Demons

    Watch Melbourne's press conference after round ten's match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 08:21

    Full post-match, R10: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round ten's match against Melbourne

    AFL

  • Full post-match, R9: Giants

    Watch GWS's press conference after round nine's match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 08:03

    Full post-match, R9: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood's press conference after round nine's match against GWS

    AFL
  • 10:50

    Full post-match, R9: Crows

    Watch Adelaide's press conference after round nine's match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 06:47

    Full post-match, R9: Saints

    Watch St Kilda's press conference after round nine's match against Adelaide

    AFL

Match Previews

  • 03:16

    Match Previews R10: Carlton v Collingwood

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Blues and the Magpies at the MCG.

    AFL
  • 03:42

    Match Previews R10: Western Bulldogs v Adelaide

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Bulldogs and the Crows at Mars Stadium.

    AFL
  • 04:09

    Match Previews R10: Yartapuulti v Narrm

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Power and the Demons at Adelaide Oval.

    AFL
  • 03:51

    Match Previews R9: Adelaide v St Kilda

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Crows and Saints at Adelaide Oval

    AFL
  • 03:30

    Match Previews R9: Collingwood v GWS

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Magpies and Giants at the MCG

    AFL
  • 03:11

    Match Previews R9: Sydney v Fremantle

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Swans and Dockers at the SCG

    AFL
  • 03:24

    Match Previews R9: Brisbane v Essendon

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Lions and Bombers at the Gabba

    AFL
  • 03:27

    Match Previews R9: Hawthorn v Melbourne

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Hawks and Demons at the MCG

    AFL
  • 03:29

    Match Previews R9: North Melbourne v Port Adelaide

    Sportsbet's Nathan Brown and Matthew Richardson preview the game between the Kangaroos and Power at Blundstone Arena

    AFL

The 10
  • 05:26

    The 10: Round nine's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an action-packed round

    AFL
  • 06:23

    The 10: Round eight's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an entertaining round

    AFL
  • 07:09

    The 10: Round seven's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an eventful round

    AFL
  • 05:44

    The 10: Round six's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the Anzac Appeal Round

    AFL
  • 07:33

    The 10: Round five's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the inaugural Gather Round

    AFL
  • 06:33

    The 10: Round four's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the Easter long weekend

    AFL
  • 07:14

    The 10: Round three's best moments

    Watch the best moments from a historic round of football

    AFL
  • 05:48

    The 10: Round two's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from an eventful round of footy

    AFL
  • 06:11

    The 10: Round one's best moments

    Watch the best highlights from the opening round

    AFL
  • 05:17

    The 10: Best moments of the 2021 AAMI Community Series

    Enjoy the standout plays and performances from the weekend's pre-season games

    AFL
  • 08:57

    The 10 best moments of the 2020 season

    Look back on the standout performances and plays from a remarkable season of football

    AFL
  • 07:51

    The 10: The best moments of the 2020 finals

    Watch all of greatest moments as an incredible season was capped off with an even better finals series

    AFL

Showreels
  • 02:39

    Sensational Neale leads Lions to big QClash win

    Lachie Neale claims the Marcus Ashcroft Medal as he leads his side to its seventh straight win

    AFL
  • 01:18

    VFL Showreel, R9: Hugo Hall-Kahan highlights

    Enjoy Hugo Hall-Kahan's standout VFL performance for the Swans

  • 02:09

    VFL Showreel, R9: Matthew Signorello highlights

    Enjoy Matthew Signorello's standout VFL performance for the Borough

  • 01:53

    VFL Showreel, R9: Noah Cumberland highlights

    Enjoy Noah Cumberland's standout VFL performance for the Tigers

  • 01:23

    VFL Showreel, R9: Matt Johnson highlights

    Enjoy Matt Johnson's standout VFL performance for the Dolphins

  • 01:10

    VFL Showreel, R9: Jake Melksham highlights

    Enjoy Jake Melksham's standout VFL performance for the Demons

  • 02:04

    VFL Showreel, R9: Cooper Harvey highlights

    Enjoy Cooper Harvey's standout VFL performance for the Roos

  • 01:54

    VFL Showreel, R9: Hudson Garoni highlights

    Enjoy Hudson Garoni's standout VFL performance for the Tigers

  • 02:17

    VFL Showreel, R9: Kai Lohmann highlights

    Enjoy Kai Lohmann's standout VFL performance for the Lions

  • 00:47

    VFL Showreel, R9: Jai Serong highlights

    Enjoy Jai Serong's standout VFL performance for the Hawks

  • 01:01

    VFL Showreel, R9: Ryan Maric highlights

    Enjoy Ryan Maric's standout VFL performance for the Hawks

  • 01:37

    VFL Showreel, R9: Mabior Chol highlights

    Enjoy Mabior Chol's standout VFL performance for the Suns

Match Replays
  • 1:58:42

    Match Replay: Essendon v Richmond

    The Bombers and Tigers clash in round 10 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:11:30

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Gold Coast

    The Lions and Suns clash in round 10 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:13:03

    Match Replay: Walyalup v Geelong

    The Dockers and Cats clash in round 10 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:09:06

    Match Replay: Western Bulldogs v Adelaide

    The Bulldogs and Crows clash in round 10 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:12:30

    Match Replay: North Melbourne v Sydney

    The Kangaroos and Swans clash in round 10 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:08:39

    Match Replay: Yartapuulti v Narrm

    The Power and Demons clash in round 10 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:04:18

    Match Replay: Collingwood v GWS

    The Magpies and Giants clash in round nine of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:11:15

    Match Replay: Adelaide v St Kilda

    The Crows and Saints clash in round nine of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:07:06

    Match Replay: Carlton v Western Bulldogs

    The Blues and Bulldogs clash in round nine of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:03:45

    Match Replay: Brisbane v Essendon

    The Lions and Bombers clash in round nine of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:04:18

    Match Replay: Hawthorn v Melbourne

    The Hawks and Demons clash in round nine of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL
  • 2:10:57

    Match Replay: North Melbourne v Port Adelaide

    The Kangaroos and Power clash in round nine of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

    AFL

AFLW
  • 05:13

    Why Wardlaw moved south to St Kilda

    St Kilda recruit Jesse Wardlaw speaks to Sarah Black about her move to Victoria and the reasons behind leaving Brisbane

    AFLW
  • 02:12

    Irish magic: Best plays of AFLW season seven

    Check out some highlights from a few of the AFLW's Irish stars during season seven of the NAB AFLW competition

    AFLW
  • 08:54

    Highlights: U18 WA v SA

    Check out the best plays from the AFL Girls National Championships between Western Australia and South Australia

    AFLW
  • 02:21

    Draft diaries: Meet comeback kid Lauren Young

    Draft prospect and West Adelaide midfielder Lauren Young talks about her football journey and comeback from a serious knee injury

    AFLW
  • 02:52

    Draft diaries: Meet pocket rocket Lila Keck

    Draft prospect and Bendigo Pioneers captain Lila Keck talks about her football journey and her dreams for the big stage

    AFLW
  • 46:12

    League Leaders: Lisa Lawry's unique path to the AFL

    Nicole Livingstone is joined by Lisa Lawry, General Manager of Umpiring at the AFL, to discuss her journey from Essendon supporter to working for the club, and her role at the AFL

    AFLW
  • 08:39

    Journey to the Summit: Crows coach proud in defeat

    Despite falling to Brisbane in the preliminary final, Matthew Clarke was prouder of his players than he was after their Grand Final glory seven months earlier. Watch the exclusive footage in Journey to the Summit

    AFLW
  • 09:25

    Buck starts here: How new coach 'blindsided' Blues

    New Carlton AFLW coach Mathew Buck speaks to Riley Beveridge after his appointment

    AFLW
  • 01:05

    O'Dea to remember: Highlights from veteran Blue's career

    Relive some of the best moments from the career of retired Carlton and Melbourne player, Elise O'Dea

    AFLW
  • 40:14

    League Leaders: How women's football led Laura Kane to the AFL

    Nicole Livingstone is joined by General Manager of Competition Management Laura Kane to discuss how she went from community footy to her role at the AFL

    AFLW
  • 02:31

    'A lot has changed': Unique path for Cats' No.1 choice

    The No.1 pick of the AFLW Season Eight Supplementary Draft, Erin Hoare, discusses her remarkable return

    AFLW
  • 29:12

    AFLW Season 8 Supplementary Draft

    Watch the full replay of the AFLW Season Eight Supplementary Draft

    AFLW

Friday Knock Offs

  • 14:54

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Breust's toughest opponent, crumbing tips, love for Mitchell

    Luke Breust gives Dylan Buckley some crumbing tips, talks his interests outside footy and reveals Sam Mitchell's strengths as a coach

    AFL
  • 15:34

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: How Ziebell's Clarko perception has changed, hopes for North

    Jack Ziebell reveals how he initially feared Alastair Clarkson, why his view has changed, and how this new North Melbourne era feels different

    AFL
  • 13:41

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Nicole Livingstone on a '$1m game', Olympics, W changes

    Nicole Livingstone joins Dylan Buckley to discuss AFLW player movement, Olympic moments and the big prize on offer from 2023

    AFL
  • 15:28

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Joel Selwood on life after footy, coaching, Cats' flag hopes

    Retired Geelong great Joel Selwood joins Dylan Buckley for a chat about life in retirement, the Cats in his absence, and whether he'll ever coach

    AFL
  • 16:09

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Mick Malthouse's Anzac Day lessons and advice for Brad Scott

    Mick Malthouse with Dylan Buckley on their Carlton days, what players should know about Anzac Day, and the toll coaching takes on mental health

    AFL
  • 15:24

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Abbey Holmes on AFLW, the ton, and legend's TV tips

    Abbey Holmes on her rise to AFL boundary riding, the Bruce McAvaney advice she lives by, and what's next on her agenda

    AFL
  • 14:04

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Shaun Hampson on Survivor, family pranks and his footy return

    Shaun Hampson joins Dylan Buckley to discuss Richmond, coaching AFLW, TV stardom, and scaring Megan Gale

    AFL
  • 15:27

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Max Gawn on injury, retirement fears, and fatherhood

    The Demons skipper joins Dylan Buckley to talk about his knee injury, a return date, sleep tips and cycling

    AFL
  • 15:41

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Scott Major on the Dogs, his dad and his 'footy DNA'

    The Heartbreak High star tells Dylan Buckley how he sneaked his love for the Bulldogs into his acting career

    AFL
  • 16:18

    FRIDAY KNOCK OFFS: Brodie Holland dances into his biggest test

    Ex-Docker, Pie and TV star tells Dylan Buckley about coaching the VFL's wooden spooners

    AFL

AFL Fantasy
  • 10:04

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round 10

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:01

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R9 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round nine Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:40

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R10 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round 10

    AFL
  • 08:07

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round nine

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:22

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R8 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round eight Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:54

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R9 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round nine

    AFL
  • 06:47

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: Round Eight

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL
  • 01:18

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R7 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round seven Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL
  • 01:55

    On the chopping block: The Traders' early R8 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round eight

    AFL
  • 06:37

    The Traders' Fantasy preview: round seven

    Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

    AFL

  • On the chopping block: The Traders' early R7 moves

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their early trades for round seven

    AFL
  • 01:18

    Michael Barlow Medal: The best R6 cash cows

    Roy, Calvin and Warnie deliver the round six Michael Barlow Medal votes

    AFL

More from AFL

Naming Rights Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Page Top

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.