What's On
|Program Event Calendar coming soon!
How to Register/ Apply for a Workplay Program
We are excited to soon share further details on the Workplay programs coming in 2026.
Details will include:
- Programs overview and learning objectives
- Programs eligibility
- How to register/ apply
Past Workplay Programs
Click the program below to learn more
Media and Broadcast Career Pathways Social Media, Content & Personal Brand AFL Talent Program - GM Football
Social Media, Content & Personal Brand Program
Delivered by AFL Media, AFL Marketing, TikTok and Meta, featuring guest social media influencers aimed to support athlete’s personal brand development, sharpen creative content skills and showcase career pathway opportunities that exist across content, brand and marketing.