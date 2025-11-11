What's On

Program Event Calendar coming soon!

How to Register/ Apply for a Workplay Program

We are excited to soon share further details on the Workplay programs coming in 2026.

Details will include:

Programs overview and learning objectives

Programs eligibility

How to register/ apply

Past Workplay Programs

Click the program below to learn more

Media and Broadcast Career Pathways Social Media, Content & Personal Brand AFL Talent Program - GM Football