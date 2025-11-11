AFL Play AFL Play

Workplay programs are offered to women athletes (current and former) across AFLW, VFLW and elite Umpiring pathways.

Media and Broadcast Career Pathways Program

Making the Call founders Lucy and Emma Race, AFL Digital and the Seven Network delivered a bespoke program aimed to support athletes' pursuit of a career pathway within the broadcast/ media landscape.

02:06

AFL partners with Making the Call

AFLW players talk to their experience in the inaugural Media and Broadcast Career Pathways Program

  • Media and Broadcast Testimony 1

    “It was genuinely the best workshop I’ve taken part in. I enjoyed networking and learning from experts in the field and having the opportunity to apply those learnings in a practical, hands-on way.”

  • Media and Broadcast Testimony 2

    “I enjoyed the safe space that was created to give me the confidence to try new things. The program gave insight into the broad range of media and broadcast opportunities that exist. I loved meeting new people with the same passion.”

Social Media, Content & Personal Brand Program

Delivered by AFL Media, AFL Marketing, TikTok and Meta, featuring guest social media influencers aimed to support athlete’s personal brand development, sharpen creative content skills and showcase career pathway opportunities that exist across content, brand and marketing.

GM Football Program

Forming part of the AFL’s suite of talent programs, the GM of Football Program equips aspiring talent with the broad and deep skillsets required to be successful in a GM of Football Operations role.

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.