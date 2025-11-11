AFL Play AFL Play

More from Telstra

Australia's best network.

Career Opportunities

 View Listings

Since 2021, Workplay has proudly supported to connect 150+ women athletes to employment opportunities. These placements have provided athletes the flexibility to hold dual sporting and professional careers, speaking to our vision for  to support athlete development on and off field

Workplay is pleased to support career connections for women athletes in our elite football system through the promotion of relevant and meaningful employment opportunities. 

Opportunities for athlete consideration/ application will be published below.

More information:

Organisations Athletes

Organisations

  • Are you looking to attract high performing individuals to your organisation?
  • Who can advertise an employment opportunity via Workplay
  • How to advertise an opportunity via Workplay
  • Considerations

Athletes

  • Are you a current or former AFLW, VFLW or Elite Pathway Umpire looking for a career opportunity?
  • Looking for immediate career support?

Current Athlete Job Opportunities

Premier Partner

Major Partners

View All Partners
Page Top

Acknowledgement of Country

In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.