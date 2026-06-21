2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland Ticketing Information

Representative football will feature on the AFLW stage in 2026, with NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland to be held on Saturday, August 1 at North Sydney Oval.

The historic clash will bring together some of the competition’s biggest stars and emerging talent to celebrate the continued growth of women’s football and the strong connection between AFLW and Ireland.

Club & AFL Members unlock exclusive early access to 2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland tickets.

Refer to the communication from your club (or AFL membership), for the dedicated offer code + link, to access the member pre-sale.



ON-SALE DATES AND TIMES

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster

Club and AFL Members Wednesday, 24 June 10:00am AEST Up to 10 tickets per transaction General Public Wednesday, 24 June 12:00pm AEST Up to 10 tickets per transaction



TICKET PRICES

GENERAL ADMISSION PRICE* Adult & Concession $25.00 Youth (15-17) $15.00 Junior (14 years and under) $5.00

* An additional Ticketmaster transaction fee will apply