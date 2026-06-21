2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland Ticketing Information
Representative football will feature on the AFLW stage in 2026, with NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland to be held on Saturday, August 1 at North Sydney Oval.
The historic clash will bring together some of the competition’s biggest stars and emerging talent to celebrate the continued growth of women’s football and the strong connection between AFLW and Ireland.
Club & AFL Members unlock exclusive early access to 2026 NAB AFLW Australia v Ireland tickets.
Refer to the communication from your club (or AFL membership), for the dedicated offer code + link, to access the member pre-sale.
ON-SALE DATES AND TIMES
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster
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Club and AFL Members
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Wednesday, 24 June
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10:00am AEST
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Up to 10 tickets per transaction
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General Public
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Wednesday, 24 June
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12:00pm AEST
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Up to 10 tickets per transaction
TICKET PRICES
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GENERAL ADMISSION
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PRICE*
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Adult & Concession
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$25.00
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Youth (15-17)
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$15.00
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Junior (14 years and under)
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$5.00
* An additional Ticketmaster transaction fee will apply