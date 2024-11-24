How to watch, Who can win

MONDAY is the AFLW's night of nights, with the competition's most prestigious honours announced at the W Awards.

In addition to the 2024 AFLW Best and Fairest being crowned, the Telstra AFLW Rising Star winner and the AFLW All-Australian team will be unveiled.

With previous winners including competition great Erin Phillips and current superstar Monique Conti, who will be the next player to write themselves into AFLW history?

AFL.com.au will be your one-stop shop for all results and news on the night, so check back here for updates throughout the evening.

THE W AWARDS Info and history of every award

Who are the leading contenders?

Adelaide's Ebony Marinoff won the 2024 AFL Coaches Association AFLW Champion Player of the Year award, and was AFL.com.au's favourite to take out the League Best and Fairest after the first eight weeks of the season, but she'll have tough competition in the form of North Melbourne's Ash Riddell. Fellow Roo Jasmine Garner is also a contender, but the pair may take votes off each other.

How can I watch?

The event will be broadcast live on Fox Footy on Foxtel and Kayo Sports from 7.30pm AEDT.

Who can win the Telstra AFLW Rising Star award?

There's no shortage of young talent in the AFLW competition this year. Check out this season's nominees here.

Who's eligible to win the competition Best and Fairest award?

The officiating umpires will award votes on a 3,2,1 basis after each match. Any player suspended by the AFL during the season will be ineligible to receive the award.

What time will the count start?

The live vote count will commence at approximately 8.30pm local time, with the winner expected to be announced at approximately 9.30pm.

Which awards will be announced on the night?

The McClelland Trophy

BHP Community Coach of the Year Award

AFLW Leading Goal Kicker Award

AFLW Umpires Rising Star Award

Telstra AFLW Rising Star

AFLW All-Australian Team

2024 AFLW Best and Fairest

Virgin Australia AFLW Mark of the Year

NAB AFLW Goal of the Year

Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award

Will every club be in attendance?

As Brisbane has won through to the 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final, the Lions will attend a satellite event at Suncorp Stadium on Monday evening.

When will we hear from the B&F winner?

The winner of the AFLW Best and Fairest award will give a speech when they win on Monday night, and will hold a press conference with media on Tuesday.

Who will read the votes during the count?

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon will read the votes on the evening and will be joined on stage by AFL footy boss Laura Kane, AFLW general manager Emma Moore and AFL strategy GM Walter Lee.