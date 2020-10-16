|Year
|Player
|Team
|2022 S7
|Chloe Scheer
|Geelong
|2022
|Tahlia Randall
|Kangaroos
|2021
|Danielle Ponter
|Adelaide Crows
|2020
|Rebecca Privitelli
|GWS Giants
|2019
|Tayla Harris
|Carlton
|2018
|Tayla Harris
|Carlton
|2017
|Darcy Vescio
|Carlton
Australia's best network.
|Year
|Player
|Team
|2022 S7
|Chloe Scheer
|Geelong
|2022
|Tahlia Randall
|Kangaroos
|2021
|Danielle Ponter
|Adelaide Crows
|2020
|Rebecca Privitelli
|GWS Giants
|2019
|Tayla Harris
|Carlton
|2018
|Tayla Harris
|Carlton
|2017
|Darcy Vescio
|Carlton
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.
Up Next