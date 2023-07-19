Vikki Wall has stayed in Ireland after the recent Gaelic campaign

NORTH Melbourne is beginning to lose hope that star Irish recruit Vikki Wall will return for the upcoming AFLW season, having remained in her homeland after the recent Gaelic campaign.

Wall, whose Meath side suffered defeat in the All-Ireland Championships quarter final last weekend, has told the Kangaroos of her intent to stay home where she will target an Olympic berth competing in rugby sevens in 2024.

North Melbourne has not yet entirely ruled out that Wall could return in some capacity for the upcoming 2023 AFLW season, but has privately conceded that any hopes of her comeback are unlikely.

The club does expect that Wall will return for the 2024 campaign, though, when she finishes her commitments with Ireland's rugby sevens side. The 2024 Paris Olympics are due to conclude in August.

Wall signed a two-year deal with North Melbourne ahead of last season, quickly emerging as one of the team's most important players. She averaged 7.9 disposals and four tackles per game.

The Kangaroos are aiming to improve on a 6-3-1 season from last year, where they snuck into the top-eight before making it through to the preliminary final. They traded for Lucinda Pullar, Kate Shierlaw and Eliza Shannon last off-season.