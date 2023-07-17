Gemma Bastiani takes a look at the numbers that make up the upcoming AFLW season

THE 2023 AFLW fixture has been released, and there are plenty of exciting games ahead. Melbourne and Collingwood will open the season for the first time, and Richmond will call Ikon Park home for the season as the Swinburne Centre begins redevelopment.

But amidst all the noise, let's break it down by the numbers.

27

The number of venues to be used in the 2023 AFLW season. This is down from a season seven peak of 36 different venues, and includes the addition of Windy Hill as Essendon's home ground, and a game at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns in round eight.

1700

The number of days between Geelong's first AFLW match in February 2019 and its first game against inaugural side Melbourne. The pair will play their first game against one another in the only Thursday evening game of the home and away season, in round five at GMHBA Stadium.

Kate Hore is tackled by Julia Crockett-Grills during a 2021 AFLW practice match between Geelong and Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium on January 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

10

Three pairings of teams will meet for the 10th time, becoming the first pairings to do so. Adelaide v Brisbane, Adelaide v Melbourne and Brisbane v Collingwood are all fixtured for their 10th matchup throughout the season.

12

The number of home and away games scheduled to take place at Ikon Park – the most of any venue in a single season. With Punt Road out of action this year, Richmond will play their home games at Carlton's base, and Melbourne will also play some night home games at the venue. Ikon Park will also host a round five double header on the AFL Grand Final Friday public holiday.

A general view during the match between Carlton and Collingwood at Ikon Park in round one, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

17

Four clubs will complete the set of all 17 opponents throughout this year's home and away season. Brisbane will play Port Adelaide and Sydney for the first time, Geelong will meet Hawthorn, Melbourne and Port Adelaide, St Kilda will face Essendon for the first time and West Coast will meet Carlton and Sydney.

3

The number of season seven finalists West Coast will play throughout the home and away season, the fewest of all clubs. Reigning premier Melbourne is set to play the most with six, missing only Richmond.

Kate Hore celebrates Melbourne's Grand Final win over Brisbane on November 27, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

5

Round five of season five (2019) was the last time Melbourne and Collingwood met. They will open the season for the first time, replacing recent season openers between Carlton and Collingwood, St Kilda and Richmond, and Geelong and Collingwood.

0

Carlton will avoid playing any of the last three premiers – Adelaide, Brisbane, and Melbourne. The Blues are the only side to miss all three.

60

Cazaly's Stadium will become the 60th venue used across AFLW history, slated to host Hawthorn and Richmond in round eight.

9

The first priority signing period (PSP) player, Chloe Molloy, will meet her old side Collingwood in round nine where her new team Sydney will host at Henson Park.