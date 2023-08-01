All the action from the state leagues around the country

VFLW

Collingwood v Port Melbourne

Port Melbourne held on for its first rebel VFLW premiership after defeating Collingwood by 12 points in front of the Borough faithful at ETU Stadium on Sunday.

The Magpies kicked the first goal of the game through Caitlin Sargent but it was Port Melbourne which hit back with the next three goals of the contest. Two goals to Evangelia Nikolitsis put the Pies back in front in the third quarter before Federica Frew responded to take back the lead for Port.

Frederica Frew celebrates a goal with teammates during the Grand Final between Port Melbourne and Collingwood at ETU Stadium on July 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The lead remained in single digits for most of the third and fourth quarters, however Collingwood couldn't withstand Borough's pressure and ball movement.

Beth Wilson sealed the win with a goal right on the final siren to make her side the 2023 premiers in just their third season in the competition.

Lauren Caruso was the unanimous choice for the Lisa Hardeman Medal for best on ground. Caruso was instrumental in defence for Port Melbourne, finishing with 22 disposals but it was her 11 tackles that took her performance to the next level.

She watched on as an emergency as Essendon claimed the 2022 rebel VFLW premiership.



A year later she was best on ground in @PortMelbourneFC's Grand Final win over Collingwood.



We caught up with Lisa Hardeman Medal winner Lauren Caruso shortly after yesterday's premiership win. pic.twitter.com/VfJJQxwgSb — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) July 31, 2023

Emily Harley also played a role with her 13 disposals, Bella Stutt was important on the wing and Isobel Hartog put on plenty of pressure with 12 tackles.

Collingwood's Jess Bates was also in the conversation for best on ground with her 27 disposals and 10 tackles, while Matilda Zander and Nikolitsis kept the Pies in the contest all game.

QAFLW

Aspley v Wilston Grange

Aspley will go into the QAFLW finals with some momentum after defeating Wilston Grange by 34 points in its final game of the home and away season.

Jessica Stallard was electric inside 50 for Aspley kicking a bag of six goals from nine disposals in a dominant display. Around the football, Courtney Daniec and Mayla Martin found plenty of the football with 21 and 26 touches, respectively.

For Wilston Grange, Grace O'Donnell was instrumental with her 20 touches and two goals with Mackenzie Findlay and Siobhan Senior also commended for their efforts.

Coorparoo v Maroochydore

Coorparoo put in a strong performance to end its season, keeping Maroochydore goalless on the way to an 87-point win ahead of finals.

Chloe Gaunt kicked a bag of five goals in the win while Taya Oliver kicked three goals of her own to go with 27 disposals.

Lucy Schneider also dominated in the big win gathering 35 disposals to go with two goals as well.

Jessee Sills and Demi Norton fought for Maroochydore through the middle finishing with 24 and 25 disposals, respectively.

Southport v Yeronga South Brisbane

Yeronga South Brisbane ended the season winless after a crushing 95-point loss at the hands of minor premier Southport in its final game of the season.

Maggie O'Connell put in an all-round performance for Southport with her six goals, 21 disposals and eight marks. Former Geelong-listed player Carly Remmos had 36 disposals, eight tackles and goal in the win.

Chelsea Winn and Georgia Carmody were amongst Yeronga's best.

Bond University v University of Queensland

Bond University made it back-to-back wins ahead of finals with a 21-point win over University of Queensland at home.

Courtney Sexton and Shannon Nolan combined well for Bond University each wining 20 and 17 disposals, respectively. Sexton also finished with 10 tackles in the win.

Lily Tarlinton hit the scoreboard with two goals while Jasmyn Davidson did well in the ruck.

Ava Seton put in her best for University of Queensland with 30 disposals, seven clearances and nine tackles.