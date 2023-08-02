The AFL and BHP are pleased to announce their game changing AFLW partnership will be extended for a further three years until the end of 2025

First signing on in 2020, the partnership extension will build on the two organisations' shared ambitions to improve opportunity and equality in both business and sport and will focus on enhancing the impact in gender diversity.

The partnership will see the global resources company continue as a Women's Coaching Partner and Inclusive Community Club Partner.

BHP's support as a women's coaching partner aims to level the playing field across genders, drive higher female participation in sport, community administration positions and business.

BHP will have naming rights and presenting partner status of several key coaching programs including:

The BHP AFL Women's Coaching Academy

BHP Community Coach of the Year Award

AFLW Player to Coach Programs

She Can Coach National Program, presented by BHP

Women's Coaching Month, presented by BHP

BHP will also become an Inclusive Community Club Partner which supports the uptake and adoption of inclusion and diversity policies and practices across grassroots Australian football clubs and leagues.

BHP's support extends to personal and professional development of elite female players, with ongoing funding of AFLW Player Development Managers across all 18 clubs to assist players to develop skills away from their playing careers while maintaining a focus on mental health and wellbeing.

In addition, the annual BHP x AFLW Think Big Leadership Forum broadcast live from AFL Studios to all 18 clubs, aims to present leading practice and inspiring content for AFLW players and staff to support sustainable growth, ambition and ongoing development of the game and women in sport.

Following the success of the league's annual Women's Coaching Month celebrations in July, AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said the partnership extension reaffirmed the AFL and BHP's ambition to change the game.

"The AFL is proud to renew our partnership with BHP as we continue to work together to develop opportunities for women and girls across the country to be their best both on and off the field," Ms Rogers said.

BHP Australia President Geraldine Slattery and AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers. Picture: Daniel Pockett

"We've achieved some incredible results for AFLW so far, but there is still work that needs to be done which can only be achieved with the support of committed partners like BHP.

"This partnership represents our shared advocacy and journey to creating an inclusive space for the next generation of women and girls across business and sport in Australia, and I can't wait to see what we can achieve together in the next three years."

BHP Australia President, Geraldine Slattery, said the partnership is one example of BHP's commitment to embracing diversity.

"BHP is excited to extend our partnership with the AFLW. Like us, the AFL has a true and genuine desire to achieve gender balance and build the appropriate structures to create inclusive environments where everyone thrives," Ms Slattery said.

"At BHP, we recognise the value of a diverse and inclusive workplace where women are represented at every level of the company and offered the same opportunities. That's why our partnership is focused on supporting initiatives that empower, upskill, and coach to create a genuinely level playing field for everyone."