AFLW Fantasy is here.

Fantasy coaches manage a squad throughout the home and away rounds of the NAB AFLW season with their team success based on players' actual on-field performances.

Your Fantasy team will accumulate points from Champion Data's official statistics of games each round as you go head-to-head with your friends and people all over the world.

AFLW Fantasy will follow the same scoring as AFL Fantasy.

For every kick your player has, they'll get three points. In season seven, Ebony Marinoff had the highest average for kicks with 16.5 per game. A tackle gains you four points, helping make Kiara Bowers (14.6 per game) a star. Rucks keep their score ticking over with one point for each hitout, with Alice Edmonds (26.2 per game) leading that stat last season.

Brianna Davey and Monique Conti at the launch of the 2023 AFLW Fantasy competition. Picture: AFL Photos

Scoring system

Kick: 3 points

Handball: 2 points

Mark: 3 points

Tackle: 4 points

Free Kick For: 1 point

Free Kick Against: -3 points

Hitout: 1 point

Goal: 6 points

Behind: 1 point

Finding players whose game gets stats from the key scoring categories is the key to Fantasy success.

You can follow the fortunes of your team live through the AFL Fantasy website and app as games are playing out in real time. The Match Centre on womens.afl and the AFL Women’s App provide up-to-date AFL Fantasy stats as games progress.

It’s a fun way to add to your enjoyment of watching the greatest game on Earth.

Plus, there are some huge prizes up for grabs, including a Toyota Corolla Cross GXL valued at up to $49,000 for the winner.

AFLW Fantasy

AFLW Fantasy is what will launch for our first season of AFLW Fantasy.

You are given a budget of $15,500,000 to select a squad of 21 players. Last season's No.1 AFLW Fantasy player, Kiara Bowers, will set you back $1,703,000 due to her 121 average. The cheapest players are draftees and many who are yet to play a game start at $300,000.

Your squad is made up of 16 on-field players who will score points each week. A bench of five players, of which four are emergencies, can be used if one of your on-field players are out.

The 21 players are made up of six defenders, six midfielders, two rucks, six forwards and one bench utility who can be chosen from any position.

To fit a team in under the salary cap, you’ll need a mix of some of the rookie-priced players, discounted gems and premiums to make sure you're getting bang for your buck.

Players will have three trades per week and there’ll also be no dual-position players (DPPs).

What makes playing AFL Fantasy fun is playing in a league against your mates. You can set up a head-to-head league featuring between four and 20 of your friends or be involved in an open league with unlimited entrants, perfect for large workplaces.

AFL iD

When registering for AFL Fantasy, you'll be prompted to create a free AFL iD account. AFL iD will become your single login to access a range of AFL digital products and services. The sign-up process is fast and easy.