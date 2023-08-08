Meghan Gaffney will sit out the 2023 NAB AFLW Season after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament

Meghan Gaffney marks the ball during round 10, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney forward Meghan Gaffney has been moved to the inactive list for the 2023 AFLW season after rupturing her ACL.

Hailing from Tasmania, Gaffney spent some time with North Melbourne's VFLW program before being drafted to the Giants with pick No.66 last year.

The speedy forward played six of a possible 10 games last season, debuting in the inaugural AFLW Sydney Derby in round three.

She joins Tait Mackrill on the Giants' inactive list for the season, with the club able to sign a replacement player in the coming weeks before round one begins in September.

(L-R): Cambridge McCormick, Tanya Hetherington and Meghan Gaffney celebrate a goal during round 10, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

It comes after Carlton placed young midfielder Maddy Guerin on the inactive list for the 2023 AFLW season.

Guerin, who made the move from Melbourne to the Blues ahead of the 2021 season, suffered her second ACL rupture in Carlton's round three draw with Port Adelaide last season.

"We will continue to support Maddy every step of the way through her recovery," Carlton head of AFLW Ash Naulty said.

"She will continue to remain part of the program as she works through her rehabilitation, and we look forward to her being back playing alongside her teammates."

Carlton can sign a replacement player in the coming weeks before round one kicks off on Friday, September 1.

Maddy Guerin in Carlton's match against Gold Coast in round nine of season six. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile Richmond has moved forward Stephanie Williams to the inactive list for the 2023 AFLW season.

Williams, who joined the Tigers midway through last year, played five games last season including the first three wins of the club's seven-game streak.

Richmond cites personal reasons for Williams' inactivity.

"Steph will be stepping away from our football program and the demands that come with an elite sporting environment," Richmond head of women's football Kate Sheahan said.

"We love what Steph has brought to our organisation and will give her the time she needs."

Williams joins winger Tessa Lavey on the Tigers' inactive list for the year, with Lavey missing through injury.

Richmond's Tessa Lavey celebrates a goal during round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond will be able to sign a replacement player before the beginning of the season on Friday September 1.

Adelaide forward McKenzie Dowrick will also miss the 2023 AFLW season after a setback in her comeback from a knee reconstruction.

Dowrick ruptured her right ACL in last season's Showdown at the end of September, but her inactive status has opened the door for top Victorian over-age prospect Brooke Smith.

Smith, 19, missed out on her first draft in 2022 after a slow start to the year due to injuries, but was named best on ground for the under-23 VFLW side that played against the AFLW Academy last month.

Brooke Smith poses with her best on ground medal after the match between the AFL Academy Girls and Under-23 All-Stars at Marvel Stadium on June 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

She has split her footy this year between Coates Talent League side Dandenong Stingrays and VFLW team Casey Demons, impressing both at half-back and half-forward with her accurate long kicking and game awareness.

"McKenzie has been working hard in rehab but unfortunately she's had a setback and therefore won't be available to play in the upcoming season," Adelaide head of women's football Phil Harper said.

"It's very disappointing for McKenzie because she has shown promise in her four games since joining us from West Coast and has done a mountain of work to try to get back in time, but unfortunately it won't be this year.

Learn More 00:30

"[Smith] really impressed us playing for the VFLW Under-23 All Stars against some of the best draft-age talent in the country. After missing a fair bit of footy in her draft year (2022) because of injury, she's worked hard to get back to full fitness and has been in good form this season.

"Brooke is very determined to make the most of this opportunity and we are excited about what she can add to our group. We look forward to welcoming Brooke and her family to our club."

Clubs have until the start of the season (September 1) to make changes to their lists due to injury, work commitments, pregnancy or mental health.

Brisbane and Sydney still have two list spots each available after a number of long-term injuries suffered over pre-season.