With less than a month to go until the 2023 AFLW season, some players are already emerging as popular options among AFLW Fantasy coaches

(L-R): Emma Kearney, Kiara Bowers and Chelsea Randall. Pictures: AFL Photos

THERE IS less than a month until the AFLW season kicks off for 2023, but this year, players will be representing something bigger than just the guernsey they wear.

Your favourite AFLW stars will be hand-picked by fantasy coaches across the country, and for the likes of Kiara Bowers and Ebony Marinoff, this means lining up in the teams of more than half of AFLW Fantasy fanatics so far.

So, who else are your competitors locking in ahead of the upcoming season?

Let's see which players are shaping up to be the most popular picks to date.

DEFENDERS

It's good news from a backline perspective as the most expensive option, Emma Kearney, is valued below $1m. A member of 51 per cent of coaches’ teams so far, she is an ideal D1 pick. Jordyn Allen’s popularity reflects both her scoring power last season and her ability to rise to even greater heights, whilst Natalie Grider’s price is more than reasonable for a player who averaged the highest score for a defender - 67.7 - in the last three rounds of Season Seven. Eliza Vale and Harriet Cordner present as great bottom-price picks, whilst Yasmin Duursma will provide great value if she can put together a full season.

Player Club Position Price Ownership Emma Kearney NM DEF $916k 51% Jordyn Allen Coll DEF $853k 37% Maddison Gay Melb DEF $847k 28% Charlotte Thomas WCE DEF $837k 26% Eliza Vale Syd DEF $301k 24% Harriet Cordner Carl DEF $304k 19% Katie Lynch Geel DEF $833k 17% Natalie Grider Bris DEF $808k 17% Yasmin Duursma PA DEF $458k 16% Eilish Sheerin Rich DEF $805k 14%

MIDFIELDERS

With most scoring power coming from the midfield, these players are rightfully worth an arm and a leg. Despite her price, Kiara Bowers appears to be the premium player of choice. Georgie Prespakis and Charlie Rowbottom’s prices should rise even further this year if they continue improving their game, so while valued at the higher end, they are worth every cent. Taylor Ortlepp and Georgia Nanscawen will have all eyes on them during match simulation as coaches look for value, whilst Brianna Davey is priced generously following her return from an ACL injury.

Player Club Position Price Ownership Kiara Bowers Frem MID $1.7M 63% Ebony Marinoff Adel MID $1.6M 57% Georgie Prespakis Geel MID $1.3M 33% Anne Hatchard Adel MID $1.4M 29% Taylor Ortlepp Carl MID $300k 21% Jasmine Garner NM MID $1.3M 17% Monique Conti Rich MID $1.2M 17% Brianna Davey Coll MID $867k 14% Georgia Nanscawen Ess MID $300k 14% Madison Prespakis Ess MID $1.3M 12% Charlie Rowbottom GCS MID $1.3M 11% Amy McDonald Geel MID $1.3M 11% Ally Anderson Bris MID $1.3M 10% Jasmine Stewart PA MID $394k 10%

RUCKS

It's shaping up to be a year where we’ll see one premium and one rookie as the most popular ruck combination. Breann Moody boasts the highest season seven average, but it's Alice Edmond who is coming off a three round average of 90.7 points - 15 points higher than fellow premium pick Gabrielle Seymour. Erin Hoare is a great value pick following her return to the game, whilst young prospect Fleur Davies has major upside with her marking prowess perfect for a Fantasy star-on-the-rise.

Player Club Position Price Ownership Breann Moody Carl RUC $1.1M 34% Fleur Davies GWS RUC $300k 24% Gabrielle Seymour Rich RUC $1M 15% Alice Edmonds WB RUC $1M 14% Erin Hoare Geel RUC $336k 12%

FORWARDS

Fifty per cent of coaches agree that Chelsea Randall is a certain starting pick. Isabel Huntington will provide incredible value, with the All-Australian starting at only $300k following her return from an ACL injury and move to the Giants. Chloe Molloy’s numbers are also set to improve at the Swans as she too returns from injury, while Kate Hore will step up following her newly gained captaincy in the absence of Daisy Pearce.

Player Club Position Price Ownership Chelsea Randall Adel FWD $1.2M 50% Karen Paxman Melb FWD $1.1M 28% Chloe Molloy Syd FWD $958k 27% Nina Morrison Geel FWD $1M 22% Kate Hore Melb FWD $1M 21% Isabel Huntington GWS FWD $300k 21% Isabella Simmons WCE FWD $301k 20% Ebony Antonio Frem FWD $810k 18% Erin Phillips PA FWD $788k 18% Kristy Stratton Haw FWD $302k 14%

TEAM VANILLA

Based on these numbers, here is a 'vanilla team' made up of the players locked in by keen coaches.

A decent mix of debutants, premium players, value picks and cash cows normally does the trick. Yes, that could unfortunately leave you to choose between Bowers and Marinoff.

Structurally, the value picks are quite light on - so a few of these players, sprinkled with some bottom-priced picks and well-priced premiums is the recipe for success.

Isabel Huntington, Erin Hoare and Yasmin Duursma can’t be overlooked for their value, whilst Georgia Nanscawen, Taylor Ortlepp and Harriet Cordner can be locked in for now ahead of match simulation and re-evaluated once their role is clear.

Building these players in around two premiums in each line, bar the ruck, is a good starting point.

Personally, I prefer caramel … but this vanilla team could change my mind.