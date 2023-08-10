Amy Smith, Evangeline Gooch and Eilish Sheerin. Pictures: AFL Photos

DEPENDABLE players or potential breakouts, there are several options that could be worthy picks for your backline.

Traditionally, defenders in AFLW have been some of the most consistent scorers, but with lower ceiling scores. In each of the last two seasons, three players averaged more than 60 points that were classified as defenders. Scores of the top-end players can be built by kicks and marks as teams aim to control the ball out of defence.

PLAY AFLW FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Intercepting players can be Fantasy gold.

Coaches picking their five on-field and their bench players will find they've got some money to spend in the backline with just 15 players priced more than $738,000 (the average price per player you have to spend under the $15.5m Fantasy salary cap). Do you spend up for the guns at the top, or do you still hunt value from players who look like they can improve on their output from last season?

Premium plays

Judging by early ownership numbers in AFLW Fantasy, plenty of coaches are happy to spend up on the best defenders. The four most selected down back are the four highest averaging players from last season.

Emma Kearney (DEF, $916,000) – Kangaroos

Sometimes Fantasy coaches like to set and forget in their teams and whacking in the top-priced player in defence might be an easy selection. Kearney averaged 65.1 last season, backing up from 69.1 in season six and 64.1 in season five. In each of the last three seasons, she was the highest averaging player of all available defenders we can choose from in Fantasy.

Jordy Allen (DEF, $853,000) – Magpies

If you're looking for a consistent player, Allen ticks those boxes. Seven of her 10 games last season were above 60. Possibly an alternative selection as your D1, or you could fit in the Pie with Kearney? Marks are where Allen boosts her scoring with an average of 3.8, ranking her in the top 10 from last season for the statistic to go with her 14.2 disposals per game.

Jordyn Allen in action during round two, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Eilish Sheerin (DEF, $805,000) – Tigers

Drafted ahead of season seven, Sheerin had an immediate impact, recording a competition record of 17 intercepts on debut. Playing as a rebounding defender, Sheerin averaged 16 disposals and 3.7 tackles for the season with four scores of more than 70.

Others to consider: Charlotte Thomas (DEF, $837,000), Natalie Grider (DEF, $808,00), Tarni Evans (DEF, $757,000), Lucy McEvoy (DEF, $742,000)

Gemma's top five

On the defenders episode of the Official AFLW Fantasy Podcast, Gemma Bastiani named up who she thinks will be the top five Fantasy defenders for this season. They are listed with their prices and their season seven average.

Emma Kearney (DEF, $916,000) – 65.1 average Katie Lynch (DEF, $833,000) – 59.2 average Jordy Allen (DEF, $853,000) – 60.6 average Eilish Sheerin (DEF, $805,000) – 57.2 average Amy Smith (DEF, $625,000) – 44.4 average

Mid-priced marvels

If we're dividing the $15.5m salary cap by the 21 players we are selecting, we're averaging $738,000 per player. Fitting some mid-priced players in your squad will be a must. These could be considered as discounted players or those why may break out.

Amy Smith (DEF, $625,000) – Kangaroos

If there was one takeaway from the defenders episode of the Official AFLW Fantasy Podcast, it was Gemma's big call that Amy Smith would be a top five Fantasy defender in season eight. The selling point is that she's a big tackler, ranking in the top 20 last season with an average of 5.9 per game. With added consistency in her game and the opportunity to push up on the wing and play in the midfield, Smith will hopefully win more footy in 2023 to be a breakout pick.

Serene Watson (DEF, $508,000) – Saints

Another breakout option that Gemma is bullish on is former Sun Watson. She's a powerful runner who may get some time up the ground on the wing or through the midfield as she has the capacity to play a tagging role and therefore add some tackles – a key stat in AFLW Fantasy.

Serene Watson in action during round five, season seven, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Evangeline Gooch (DEF, $478,000) – Eagles

Priced at 34, coaches can save some money by picking players who missed all of season seven through injury. A 20 per cent discount is applied to Gooch's average of 42.4. With her leadership and the possibility of resuming kick-in duties, as per season six, Gooch is likely to be an important member of the Eagles' backline as they aim to climb the ladder.

Others to consider: Breanna Koenen (DEF, $740,000), Gabriella Pound (DEF, $673,000), Sarah Goodwin (DEF, $423,000)

Rookie radar

Every side will want a player close to $300,000 on their benches, but it can be a good play to slot in as one of the last players on-field to help you pick up more top-end guns.

Jessica Low (DEF, $346,000) – Dockers

Long-time Fantasy coaches have tracked third-year breakouts and there have generally been more hits than misses. Now into her third season, the 22-year-old is on Gemma's watchlist as a cheap option that is set to improve her output in 2023. Keep an eye on Low's performance in the practice game and consider her for your bench.

Jessica Low in action during Fremantle's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round three, S7, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Poppy Boltz (DEF, $306,000) – Lions

If you're looking for a debutant, Poppy could be a round one bolter. After the Lions selected her with pick 16 in the 2023 Season Eight Supplementary Draft, the contested ball-winner, known for her tackle pressure, may get stints in the midfield. One to click the 'favourite star' on within the Fantasy game. If named round one, jump on.

Harriet Cordner (DEF, $304,000) – Blues

Just lock her in! Consider Cordner as a close to basement-priced player to slot into D5 (last on-field player in defence). Her 2022 was interrupted due to a knee injury and she is tracking well at her new club following stints at Melbourne and Richmond. The All-Australian squad member averaged 53.9 in 2021, making her super value if she can return those numbers.

Others to consider: Beth Pinchin (DEF, $300,000), Alice Mitchell (DEF, $300,000), Mia Busch (DEF, $300,000)

Mia Busch in action during a Practice Match between Essendon and Port Adelaide at The Hangar on August 13, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Warnie's defenders

One of the big takeaways from the latest podcast was that some players who had to play in defence last year may not be doing so in season eight. Watching for roles will be super important in the pre-season games. Last year's averages can be a useful guide, but with a lot of player movement in AFLW, things can change quickly – and significantly.

That said, I don't think I will be starting the season without Emma Kearney (DEF, $916,000) as my locked in D1 for the year. Consistency is key and sometimes it is OK to lock in the top player in a position as a set-and-forget option.

Gemma has me super-keen on Amy Smith (DEF, $625,000) after declaring her as a top five for the year while Harriet Cordner (DEF, $304,000) fills the final on-field position to go with my usual Fantasy strategy of a rookie in that spot.