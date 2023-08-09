Tickets for rounds 1-9 2023 NAB AFLW season will go on sale from 10am AEST

Collingwood fans ahead of a game at Victoria Park during the 2022 NAB AFLW season. Picture: AFL Photos

TICKETS for the first nine rounds of the 2023 NAB AFL Women's competition will go on sale from 10am AEST on Thursday, August 10.

The 2023 AFLW season will kick off under lights on Friday, September 1, when reigning premier Melbourne takes on Collingwood at Ikon Park.

The blockbuster opening round also includes the Showdown between Adelaide and Port Adelaide, and a massive game between arch rivals Hawthorn and Essendon on Saturday, September 2.

And on Sunday, September 3, Fremantle and West Coast face off in the Western Derby at Fremantle Community Bank Oval, while Sydney and GWS will do battle at North Sydney Oval.

2023 FIXTURE Every match, every round, get your tickets

Tickets for all nine rounds will go on sale at the same time, with tickets for round 10 to become available once the fixture is confirmed later in the season.

General admission tickets are $10 for all venues, with free general admission tickets for children aged under 18.

Some venues will introduce premium seating (e.g. grandstand seating) which will be available at a higher price point to be determined by the home club.

Fans ahead of the AFLW Showdown between Adelaide and Port Adelaide in AFLW S7 round six, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL general manager of women's football Nicole Livingstone encouraged fans to pack out venues throughout the season.

"All eyes will be on the AFLW during the AFL Finals bye, with blockbuster match ups, the Adelaide showdown, and local derbies setting the stage for an unforgettable AFLW season," Livingstone said.

"The 2023 NAB AFLW Season will deliver memorable moments, remarkable storylines, and spectacular footy.

"There's a wave of momentum for women's sport sweeping across Australia right now and we're calling on all fans to stand up, sign up and show up this season.

"We're ready for Round One and can't wait to see our fans at the footy."

